UNITED STATES NEWS

Former University of Florida president will return on an interim basis Ben Sasse’s resignation

Jul 24, 2024, 7:01 AM | Updated: 7:04 am

FILE - U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee...

FILE - U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2022. Sasse, who left office to become the University of Florida president, announced late Thursday, July 18, 2024, that he will leave his job at the university at the end of the month so he can focus on taking care of his family after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former University of Florida president will take back the role on an interim basis following ex-U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s unexpected announcement last week that he was stepping down from the job after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy.

The school’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to bring back Kent Fuchs, who had served as president before Sasse from 2015 to last year. Since leaving the president’s office, Fuchs has been teaching an electrical engineering class. He assumes the president’s job at the beginning of next month.

“My wish is only to be of service to the university,” Fuchs said in a statement.

The board said it planned to launch a nationwide search in coming weeks for a permanent successor.

Sasse left the U.S. Senate, where he represented Nebraska, to become the university’s president last year. He announced last week his plans to leave the post at the end of the month to focus on taking care of his family after his wife’s diagnosis.

“I need to step back for a time and focus more on the needs of my family while we rebuild more stable household systems,” Sasse said, adding that he would continue to teach at the university in Gainesville.

Sasse’s wife, Melissa, who had an aneurysm and a series of strokes in 2007, was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and has been having “a new batch of memory issues,” he said.

