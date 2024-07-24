PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office website is now offering a virtual tour of the downtown Phoenix elections center.

The self-paced online tour gives users a room-to-room peek inside the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC).

The interactive experience covers 56,000 square feet of MCTEC, showing everything from the hallways and lobby to the signature verification and tabulation rooms.

“This self-guided, virtual tour perfectly embodies what I want this office to represent: innovation and transparency,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a press release Tuesday. “I’m excited to give Maricopa County voters another opportunity to engage with the election process.”

