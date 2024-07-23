Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A sentence change assures the man who killed ex-Saints star Smith gets credit for home incarceration

Jul 23, 2024, 4:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A 25-year prison sentence for Cardell Hayes, the man who killed former New Orleans Saints start Will Smith in 2016, was reduced to 22 years and two months on Tuesday by a Louisiana judge who sought to give Hayes credit for the time he spent confined to his home before his latest trial.

Hayes, 36, was sentenced earlier this year to 25 years for manslaughter for fatally shooting Smith during a confrontation following a traffic crash. At the time of his sentencing, Judge Camille Buras said she would give Hayes credit for his home incarceration. Prosecutors objected, saying state law doesn’t allow such credit.

New Orleans news outlets report that Buras re-sentenced Hayes Tuesday, reducing the original 25-year sentence by 34 months.

Hayes was first convicted in Smith’s death in December 2016 and later sentenced to 25 years. But the jury vote had been 10-2, and the conviction was later tossed after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed such non-unanimous verdicts. He was convicted of manslaughter again in a January trial.

Hayes has long said he fired in self-defense. During his first trial, he testified that he heard a “pop” before he started shooting.

Evidence showed Smith was intoxicated at the time of the confrontation. But there was no witness or forensic evidence to back up Hayes’ claim that Smith had wielded or fired a weapon.

United States News

Netanyahu...

Associated Press

Demonstrators stage mass protest against Netanyahu visit and US military aid to Israel

The demonstrators focused much of their ire on the Biden administration, demanding that the president immediately cease all arms shipments to Israel.

40 minutes ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, right, is escorted into a courtroom for a hearing in Latah County District ...

Associated Press

Lawyer for man charged with killing 4 University of Idaho students wants trial moved to Boise

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Lawyers for the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students are urging a judge to move his murder trial away from the county, arguing the intense media coverage and public interest in the case make it impossible for him to get a fair trial. “The prolific media coverage, […]

46 minutes ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaking during the second day of the Republican National...

Associated Press

Republican leaders urge colleagues to steer clear of racist and sexist attacks on Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders are warning party members against using overtly racist and sexist attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, as they and President Donald Trump ‘s campaign scramble to adjust to the reality of a new Democratic rival less than four months before Election Day. At a closed-door meeting of House Republicans on […]

2 hours ago

kamala harris...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris faces major test as she looks for a running mate for her White House run

Now that Biden has abruptly ended his bid for a second term less than four months before Election Day, Harris has swiftly established herself as his successor with the help of the president's endorsement.

2 hours ago

FILE - Deborah Moody, an administrative clerk at the Alaska Division of Elections office in Anchora...

Associated Press

Measure aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked voting system still qualifies for ballot, officials say

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An initiative aimed at repealing Alaska’s ranked choice voting system still has sufficient signatures to qualify for the November ballot, attorneys for the state said in court filings Tuesday, days after a judge disqualified some of the booklets used to gather signatures. Superior Court Judge Christina Rankin in a ruling last […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The marquee at a gun shop in Los Ranchos, N.M, flashes in protest of Gov. Michelle Lujan Gri...

Associated Press

Federal court won’t block New Mexico’s 7-day waiting period on gun purchases amid litigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that New Mexico can continue to enforce a new, seven-day waiting period on gun sales while a court challenge backed by the National Rifle Association moves forward. In a ruling Monday, Albuquerque-based U.S. District Court Judge James Browning denied the NRA’s request for a restraining […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

A sentence change assures the man who killed ex-Saints star Smith gets credit for home incarceration