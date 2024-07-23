Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Alabama universities shutter DEI offices, open new programs, to comply with new state law

Jul 23, 2024, 3:52 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The three University of Alabama System campuses on Tuesday shuttered diversity, equity and inclusion offices— and opened new offices — to comply with a new Republican-backed law attempting to ban the programs on public college campuses in the state.

The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, along with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, issued statements announcing the closure of diversity, equity and inclusion offices of each campus and the creation of a new university division or office. Each university said the change was made to comply with the new state law.

The Alabama law is part of a wave of proposals from Republican lawmakers across the country taking aim at diversity, equity and inclusion programs — also known as DEI — on college campuses.

The law, which takes effect Oct. 1, prohibits public universities, K-12 school systems and state agencies in Alabama from maintaining DEI offices. However, it’s unclear how much the law will impact the outreach and support functions previously performed by DEI offices.

The law defines DEI programs as classes, training, programs and events where attendance is based on a person’s race, sex, gender identity, ethnicity, national origin or sexual orientation. Each university said the new offices will focus on student success.

“Our mission has not wavered, and we remain committed to our institutional goals to welcome all, serve all and see all thrive and succeed,” University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said in a statement to the campus.

The University of Alabama’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will close and a new Division of Opportunities, Connections and Success, has opened. The new division will be led by Christine Taylor, the university vice president and associate provost who had previously led the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on campus.

Similar DEI offices at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Alabama in Huntsville closed. The new UAB Office of Access and Engagement will led by Vice President for Access and Engagement Paulette Dilworth, who had led diversity, equity and inclusion offices at the university.

“This is a new office with a new, exciting function, focusing on what we can do to promote success for everyone in the UAB community,” UAB President Ray L. Watts said in a statement.

Similar battles over DEI offices and diversity training programs have taken place in other GOP-dominated states. Republicans say the programs deepen divisions promote a particular political viewpoint. But opponents say it is a rollback of hard-won advances and programs that welcome underrepresented student populations.

“We are extremely disappointed to learn that the University of Alabama system is closing its diversity, equity, and inclusion offices just weeks before students are expected to return to campus,” JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist, the executive director of the ACLU of Alabama, said in a statement.

The organization said University of Alabama students had been among the most vocal opponents of the legislation.

Republican Sen. Will Barfoot, the sponsor of the legislation, did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the closures.

