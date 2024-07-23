Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Police investigate death of Autumn Oxley, Virginia woman featured on ’16 and Pregnant’

Jul 23, 2024, 2:25 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Authorities in Virginia are investigating the death of Autumn Oxley, who appeared on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant” a decade ago and died over the weekend, police say.

Police said they responded to a medical emergency shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Sandston, about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) east of Richmond. Oxley, 27, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still determining a cause of death, police said.

Oxley was on the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant,” which aired in 2014. The episode followed her pregnancy and the birth of Oxley’s son, Drake.

Officials urged people with information to contact Henrico County police.

___

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

A firefighter hoses down the garage of Noel Piri's home that was destroyed by the Hawarden Fire in ...

Associated Press

Earth’s temperature hit all-time record high on Sunday as warming planet marks keep falling

WASHINGTON (AP) — On Sunday, the Earth sizzled to the hottest day ever measured by humans, yet another heat record shattered in the past couple of years, according to the European climate service Copernicus Tuesday. Copernicus’ last year’s record obliterate the previous record of 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24 degrees Fahrenheit), which itself was only a […]

18 minutes ago

In this photo released by the National Park Service, park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Basin ...

Associated Press

Surprise blast of rock, water and steam sends dozens running for safety in Yellowstone

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A surprise eruption that shot steam, water and dark-colored rock and dirt dozens of feet into the sky Tuesday sent people running for safety in Yellowstone National Park. The hydrothermal explosion happened around 10 a.m. in Biscuit Basin, a collection of hot springs a couple miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the […]

21 minutes ago

Demonstrators protest against the military policies of Israel a day before a visit by Israeli Prime...

Associated Press

Demonstrators stage mass protest against Netanyahu visit and US military aid to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters against the Gaza war staged a sit-in at a congressional office building Tuesday ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’ s address to Congress, and Capitol Police made multiple arrests. Netanyahu arrived in Washington Monday for a several-day visit that includes meetings with President Joe Biden and a Wednesday speech before […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods speaks to reporters, Jan. 5, 2024, in Atlant...

Associated Press

Georgia denies state funding to teach AP Black studies classes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is refusing to provide state funding for the new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies, so some school districts have cancelled plans to teach the course to high schoolers. Advocates complain that the decision by Georgia’s elected school superintendent will suppress teaching about Black history, just like officials did in […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - This photo supplied by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota shows cash from a bag that w...

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to bribing a Minnesota juror with a bag of cash in COVID-19-related fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of five people charged with attempting to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for an acquittal in a fraud case pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday. Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a juror, admitting that he recruited […]

1 hour ago

Jessica and Gary Norton, parents of a transgender student and volleyball player formerly of Monarch...

Associated Press

Florida school board unlikely to fire mom whose transgender daughter played on girls volleyball team

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board appeared unlikely Tuesday to fire an employee whose transgender daughter played girls’ high school volleyball in alleged violation of state law, but postponed their final decision until next week. The board is in Broward, one of the state’s most politically liberal counties, with twice as many Democrats […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Police investigate death of Autumn Oxley, Virginia woman featured on ’16 and Pregnant’