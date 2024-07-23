Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man pleads guilty to bribing a Minnesota juror with a bag of cash in COVID-19-related fraud case

Jul 23, 2024, 1:26 PM

FILE - This photo supplied by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota shows cash from a bag that w...

FILE - This photo supplied by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota shows cash from a bag that was left at the home of a juror in a massive fraud case, June 2, 2024, outside Minneapolis, Minn. One of the five people being charged with bribery pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, July 23. (U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Attorney's Office for Minnesota via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of five people charged with attempting to bribe a Minnesota juror with a bag of $120,000 in cash in exchange for an acquittal in a fraud case pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of bribery of a juror, admitting that he recruited a woman to offer the juror money as part of an elaborate scheme that officials said threatened foundational aspects of the judicial system. Four other defendants charged in the bribery scheme have pleaded not guilty.

The bribe attempt surrounded the trial of seven defendants in one of the country’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases. The defendants were accused of coordinating to steal more than $40 million from a federal program that was supposed to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nur is one of five people who were convicted in the initial fraud case.

“I want to get on the right path,” Nur said before entering a guilty plea in the bribery case.

Court documents and prosecutors’ oral reading of the plea agreement revealed an extravagant scheme in which the accused researched the juror’s personal information on social media, surveilled her, tracked her daily habits and bought a GPS device to install on her car. Authorities believe the defendants targeted the woman, known as “Juror #52,” because she was the youngest and they believed her to be the only person of color on the panel.

The four others charged with crimes related to the bribe are Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Said Shafii Farah, Abdulkarim Shafii Farah and Ladan Mohamed Ali.

More than $250 million in federal funds were taken overall in the scheme, and only about $50 million has been recovered, authorities say.

According to the indictment, the bribery plan was hatched in mid-May. In court Tuesday, Nur admitted to recruiting Ali, who is accused of delivering the bribe money to the juror’s home. She flew from Seattle to Minneapolis on May 17 to meet with Nur and allegedly agreed to deliver the bribe money to the home of “Juror #52” in exchange for $150,000, prosecutors said.

She returned to Minneapolis two weeks later on May 30 and a day later attempted to follow the woman home as she left a parking ramp near the courthouse.

On June 2, Abdiaziz Farah instructed Nur to meet at Said Farah’s business to pick up the bribe money, according to the indictment. When Nur arrived at the business, Said Farah gave him a cardboard box containing the money and told Nur to “be safe.” Nur gave the money to Ali after picking her up in a parking lot later in the day.

That night, Ali knocked on the door and was greeted by a relative of the juror. Ali handed the gift bag to her and explained there would be more money if the juror voted to acquit.

The juror called police after she got home and gave them the bag, according to an FBI affidavit. Federal authorities launched an investigation including raids of several of the defendants’ homes.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, described the scheme as “something out of a mob movie.”

Doty said Nur would be sentenced at a later date.

United States News

Jessica and Gary Norton, parents of a transgender student and volleyball player formerly of Monarch...

Associated Press

Florida school board unlikely to fire mom whose transgender daughter played on girls volleyball team

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board appeared unlikely Tuesday to fire an employee whose transgender daughter played girls’ high school volleyball in alleged violation of state law, but postponed their final decision until next week. The board is in Broward, one of the state’s most politically liberal counties, with twice as many Democrats […]

9 minutes ago

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Jan. 6, 2021, du...

Associated Press

Wisconsin man charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid prison term for Capitol riot role

A Wisconsin man fled to Ireland and sought asylum to avoid a prison sentence for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago, federal authorities allege in a court filing Tuesday. The filing charges Paul Kovacik with defying a court order to surrender and serve three months behind bars for participating […]

35 minutes ago

Temarkus Washington, who says the sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager at a troubled Chicago j...

Associated Press

Survivors sue Illinois over decades of sexual abuse at Chicago youth detention center

CHICAGO (AP) — Temarkus Washington says the sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager at a troubled Chicago youth detention center still gives him nightmares. The 35-year-old spoke publicly about his experiences Tuesday, a day after joining two lawsuits collecting dozens of abuse allegations at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, one of the […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - A passer-by walks through a portion of the Cass Recreational Complex which has been turned i...

Associated Press

Massachusetts issues tighter restrictions on access to homeless shelter system

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled new restrictions on the state’s homeless family shelter programs Tuesday. Beginning Aug. 1, families who aren’t prioritized for placement in emergency assistance shelters will be eligible to stay at overflow sites for just five days. Healey said she was tightening restrictions on emergency assistance system eligibility because […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - Steve Bannon speaks outside Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, July 1, 2024, in Danbu...

Associated Press

Steve Bannon’s trial in border wall fundraising case set for December, after his ongoing prison term

While Steve Bannon serves a four-month federal prison term, the conservative strategist now has a December date for a different trial in New York, where he’s charged with scheming to con donors who gave money to build a border wall with Mexico. With Bannon excused from court because of his incarceration, a judge Tuesday scheduled […]

52 minutes ago

Dane County Boys and Girls Club President Michael Johnson, left, looks on as workers install a stat...

Associated Press

Wisconsin, in a first, to unveil a Black woman’s statue in its Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 1,000 people are expected at a gala event this weekend as Wisconsin finally honors a person of color with a statue at its state Capitol. Workers lowered the shrouded statue of Wisconsin Secretary of State Vel Phillips into position Tuesday, and then encased it in a crate ahead of Saturday’s […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Man pleads guilty to bribing a Minnesota juror with a bag of cash in COVID-19-related fraud case