Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Florida school board unlikely to fire mom whose transgender daughter played on girls volleyball team

Jul 23, 2024, 1:19 PM

Jessica and Gary Norton, parents of a transgender student and volleyball player formerly of Monarch...

Jessica and Gary Norton, parents of a transgender student and volleyball player formerly of Monarch High School, leave a Broward County School Board meeting at Plantation High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The board delayed voting on the mother's school district employment status for another week. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) —

A Florida school board appeared unlikely Tuesday to fire an employee whose transgender daughter played girls’ high school volleyball in alleged violation of state law, but postponed their final decision until next week.

The board is in Broward, one of the state’s most politically liberal counties, with twice as many Democrats as Republicans, and a large LGBTQ+ community. In recent years, attention on transgender children has spiked as conservative leaders seek to make trans rights a hot-button issue both in Florida and across the country.

Most of the nine members of the Broward County school board appeared ready to reject Superintendent Howard Hepburn’s recommendation that Jessica Norton be fired as a computer information specialist at Monarch High School, where her daughter played on the varsity team last year.

But many also said they didn’t think Norton should go unpunished for violating the state’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which Gov. Rob DeSantis and the Republican-led Legislature approved in 2021. The law, which the Broward board lobbied against, bars trans students from participating in girls and women’s sports.

A district committee recommended that Norton receive a 10-day suspension, but Hepburn, who was hired in April, called for her firing. He said Tuesday he feels that’s the appropriate punishment for violating the law.

During a 90-minute discussion, many board members said that seemed disproportionate. One suggested adopting the 10-day suspension, while another suggested five days. The state athletic commission fined the school $16,500 for violating the law and the principal and three other administrators were temporarily removed from the school after the investigation went public in November.

“I appreciate a mom fighting for the rights of her child, I really appreciate that, but this crossed a lot of different lines,” member Debbi Hixon said. “Her protecting her child, her daughter, affected so many other people and children.”

The school district is the nation’s fifth largest, with almost 255,000 students at 327 schools.

Broward’s board, acknowledging Norton’s case is unprecedented, eventually adopted member Torey Alston’s suggestion that the superintendent’s staff compile a list of every employee in the last five years who violated a law, the circumstances and how they were punished. The board, after looking at roughly comparable violations, could then make a decision next week.

Norton, a district employee for the past seven years, has been on paid leave since November. In response to the vote, she said, “it was nice to hear that some people understand it’s not a black and white thing.”

Her daughter, now 16, was class president and homecoming princess before deciding to leave Monarch in November when the district launched its investigation and public attention spiked. She now attends school online. The girl, who is small and slight, often sat the bench as the Knights went 13-7 last season.

“She’s becoming more back to normal,” Norton said. Still, “she knows all of her friends are going to start school next month and she’s not going to be there.”

DeSantis made his opposition to transgender rights a part of his failed campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. Florida is among at least 25 states that adopted bans on gender-affirming care for minors and one of at least 24 states that’s adopted a law banning transgender women and girls from certain sports teams.

The Nortons are plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit trying to block Florida’s law as a violation of their daughter’s civil rights. Norton’s child began taking puberty blockers at age 11 and takes estrogen but has not had gender-affirming surgery. Such procedures are rarely done on minors.

When investigators interviewed three Monarch volleyball players, they said the team did not change clothes or shower together, so they were never disrobed with Norton’s daughter. All three said they knew or suspected Norton’s daughter is transgender, but it didn’t bother them that she was on the team.

United States News

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Jan. 6, 2021, du...

Associated Press

Wisconsin man charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid prison term for Capitol riot role

A Wisconsin man fled to Ireland and sought asylum to avoid a prison sentence for joining a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago, federal authorities allege in a court filing Tuesday. The filing charges Paul Kovacik with defying a court order to surrender and serve three months behind bars for participating […]

27 minutes ago

Temarkus Washington, who says the sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager at a troubled Chicago j...

Associated Press

Survivors sue Illinois over decades of sexual abuse at Chicago youth detention center

CHICAGO (AP) — Temarkus Washington says the sexual abuse he experienced as a teenager at a troubled Chicago youth detention center still gives him nightmares. The 35-year-old spoke publicly about his experiences Tuesday, a day after joining two lawsuits collecting dozens of abuse allegations at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, one of the […]

28 minutes ago

FILE - A passer-by walks through a portion of the Cass Recreational Complex which has been turned i...

Associated Press

Massachusetts issues tighter restrictions on access to homeless shelter system

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled new restrictions on the state’s homeless family shelter programs Tuesday. Beginning Aug. 1, families who aren’t prioritized for placement in emergency assistance shelters will be eligible to stay at overflow sites for just five days. Healey said she was tightening restrictions on emergency assistance system eligibility because […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Steve Bannon speaks outside Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, July 1, 2024, in Danbu...

Associated Press

Steve Bannon’s trial in border wall fundraising case set for December, after his ongoing prison term

While Steve Bannon serves a four-month federal prison term, the conservative strategist now has a December date for a different trial in New York, where he’s charged with scheming to con donors who gave money to build a border wall with Mexico. With Bannon excused from court because of his incarceration, a judge Tuesday scheduled […]

44 minutes ago

Dane County Boys and Girls Club President Michael Johnson, left, looks on as workers install a stat...

Associated Press

Wisconsin, in a first, to unveil a Black woman’s statue in its Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 1,000 people are expected at a gala event this weekend as Wisconsin finally honors a person of color with a statue at its state Capitol. Workers lowered the shrouded statue of Wisconsin Secretary of State Vel Phillips into position Tuesday, and then encased it in a crate ahead of Saturday’s […]

55 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two, Monday, July 22, 2024 at Andrews Air Force Base,...

Associated Press

Democratic delegates cite new energy while rallying behind Kamala Harris for president

After weeks of intraparty division over President Joe Biden’s candidacy, delegates to the upcoming Democratic National Convention on Tuesday rallied rapidly and enthusiastically behind Vice President Kamala Harris as their party’s new presidential candidate. Suddenly, some delegates said, they have a lot more to look forward to at their national meeting in Chicago. “Before it […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Florida school board unlikely to fire mom whose transgender daughter played on girls volleyball team