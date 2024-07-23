Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s full slate of Democratic delegates pledges to support Kamala Harris

Jul 23, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown in front of an Arizona flag during a Phoenix campaign stop in 2...

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown during a Phoenix campaign stop in 2020, has the full support of the Arizona Democratic delegate slate in her 2024 presidential bid. (AP File Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(AP File Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Vice President Kamala Harris won’t have any opposition from the Grand Canyon State during next month’s Democratic National Convention.

The Arizona Democratic Party announced Tuesday that its full slate of 85 delegates and six alternates formally pledged to support Harris’ presidential bid.

“Vice President Harris has championed key issues Arizonans care about — protecting democracy and our fundamental freedoms — and is the only candidate in this race that will continue to push America forward towards a brighter future,” Chair Yolanda Bejarano said in a press release.

“The stakes in this election could not be higher, nor the contrast between these two candidates more clear. We, the Arizona Democratic Party 2024 Delegation, firmly stand behind Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to become the next President of the United States of America.”

RELATED STORIES

Nationwide, the party quickly coalesced around Harris’ candidacy after President Joe Biden announced he was exiting the race on Sunday.

The vice president secured enough delegate support to become the Democratic nominee against Republican Donald Trump a day later, according to a survey by The Associated Press.

The Harris campaign reported more than $81 million in donations in the 24 hours after Biden made his announcement. The president endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket when he dropped out.

Arizona Democratic delegate: ‘Now it feels like a party’

The sudden switch to Harris as the presumptive nominee appears to have changed the mood for delegates heading into the Democratic National Convention, which will be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

“Before it felt like a convention, but now it feels like a party,” said Arizona delegate Gabriella Cázares-Kelly.

Pima County’s recorder and a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, Cázares-Kelly said her enthusiasm for Harris is both personal and practical. With just two months left before ballots must be mailed to overseas voters, she said Democrats needed to unify behind a candidate as soon as possible.

And “as an Indigenous woman, watching a Black woman — woman of color — advance to the highest office in the country, it is very exciting,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A home on fire in Tempe, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Body of woman found in home burned during standoff with US Marshals in Tempe

The body of a woman was found in a home that was burned after a suspect had a standoff with the U.S. Marshals last week in Tempe, authorities announced Tuesday.

3 hours ago

The scene from the Romero Fire, one of two current wildfires near Kearny in rural Arizona, along wi...

KTAR.com

Crews making good progress against Romero and Circle fires in rural Arizona

Crews continue working to contain two large wildfires threatening land in rural Arizona near Kearny, officials said Monday.

5 hours ago

A graphic shows a winning entry from the 2023 ADOT Safety Message Contest: "Seatbelts always pass t...

Kevin Stone

ADOT’s popular Safety Message Contest is underway for 2024

ADOT is once again asking citizens to put their word skills on display as part of the agency’s annual Safety Message Contest.

6 hours ago

Mugshot of Martin Alberto Perez Gonzalez, who was arrested in connection with a fatal Phoenix hotel...

KTAR.com

Suspect in deadly Phoenix hotel shooting claims self defense after getting arrested

The suspect in a fatal Phoenix hotel shooting earlier this month claimed self defense after his arrest Monday, authorities said.

8 hours ago

police arrest homicide suspect on Monday...

KTAR.com

Man suspected of killing woman in downtown Phoenix hotel room in early July arrested

Police arrested a homicide suspect on Monday after a two-week-long manhunt, the Phoenix Police Department said.

8 hours ago

An election worker sorts through early mail ballots in Arizona. Election Day for the Arizona primar...

Kevin Stone

Arizona primary voters running out of time to return early ballots by mail

With one week left until the Arizona primary, voters should get their early ballots in the mail as soon as possible to ensure they are counted.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona’s full slate of Democratic delegates pledges to support Kamala Harris