Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Massachusetts issues tighter restrictions on access to homeless shelter system

Jul 23, 2024, 12:37 PM

FILE - A passer-by walks through a portion of the Cass Recreational Complex which has been turned i...

FILE - A passer-by walks through a portion of the Cass Recreational Complex which has been turned into a temporary shelter site for families experiencing homelessness, Jan. 31, 2024, in Boston. On Tuesday, July 23, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled new restrictions on the state's homeless family shelter programs. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled new restrictions on the state’s homeless family shelter programs Tuesday.

Beginning Aug. 1, families who aren’t prioritized for placement in emergency assistance shelters will be eligible to stay at overflow sites for just five days.

Healey said she was tightening restrictions on emergency assistance system eligibility because of the system’s “continuing capacity constraints” and the need to protect its financial sustainability — in part due to the influx of migrants to the state.

Families will be prioritized for placement in emergency assistance shelters if they have been made homeless by a no-fault eviction or by sudden or unusual circumstances that were beyond their control, such as a flood or fire. They will also be prioritized if at least one family member is a veteran, Healey said.

Families will also continue to be prioritized if they have significant medical needs or newborn children, or are at risk of domestic violence, she said.

Families who aren’t prioritized for placement in emergency assistance shelters will be eligible to stay at what the administration refers to as “temporary respite centers” where they can stay for only five days. Such families are currently eligible to stay for 30 days at overflow shelters and can apply to extend stays. As of Aug. 1, families who stay at a temporary respite center will be required to wait six months or more for placement in the emergency family shelter system.

“We have been saying for months now that the rapid growth of our Emergency Assistance shelter system is not sustainable. Massachusetts is out of shelter space, and we simply cannot afford the current size of this system,” Healey said in a statement.

Amy Carnevale, who chairs the state Republican Party, said Healey “is finally implementing some of the measures we’ve been advocating.”

Earlier this year, Healey announced that families would have to recertify every month to remain in Massachusetts overflow shelter sites, in part by documenting their efforts to find a path out of the system, including by looking for housing or a job.

The change comes after the state barred homeless families from sleeping overnight at Logan International Airport in Boston.

Families on the emergency assistance shelter waitlist who had been sleeping at Logan have been offered transfers to the state’s safety-net system, including a Norfolk site that opened to accommodate up to 140 families.

Beginning June 1, the state also began limiting how long homeless families can stay in shelters to nine months. After that, families are eligible for up to two 90-day extensions.

The latest restrictions are another departure from the the state’s unique 1986 right-to-shelter law, which guaranteed homeless families shelter without restrictions.

Last year, Healey declared a state of emergency, capping shelter capacity at 7,500 families.

Healey said her administration has focused on getting immigrants work authorizations, English classes, and placed into jobs to give them the tools they need to move into stable housing.

United States News

FILE - Steve Bannon speaks outside Danbury Federal Correctional Institution, July 1, 2024, in Danbu...

Associated Press

Steve Bannon’s trial in border wall fundraising case set for December, after his ongoing prison term

While Steve Bannon serves a four-month federal prison term, the conservative strategist now has a December date for a different trial in New York, where he’s charged with scheming to con donors who gave money to build a border wall with Mexico. With Bannon excused from court because of his incarceration, a judge Tuesday scheduled […]

2 minutes ago

Dane County Boys and Girls Club President Michael Johnson, left, looks on as workers install a stat...

Associated Press

Wisconsin, in a first, to unveil a Black woman’s statue in its Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 1,000 people are expected at a gala event this weekend as Wisconsin finally honors a person of color with a statue at its state Capitol. Workers lowered the shrouded statue of Wisconsin Secretary of State Vel Phillips into position Tuesday, and then encased it in a crate ahead of Saturday’s […]

14 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two, Monday, July 22, 2024 at Andrews Air Force Base,...

Associated Press

Democratic delegates cite new energy while rallying behind Kamala Harris for president

After weeks of intraparty division over President Joe Biden’s candidacy, delegates to the upcoming Democratic National Convention on Tuesday rallied rapidly and enthusiastically behind Vice President Kamala Harris as their party’s new presidential candidate. Suddenly, some delegates said, they have a lot more to look forward to at their national meeting in Chicago. “Before it […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Fires threaten towns, close interstate in Pacific Northwest as heat wave continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters in the Pacific Northwest scrambled Tuesday to contain two fires that were threatening several small towns in Oregon, and a key stretch of interstate connecting Oregon and Idaho was shut down as flames advanced. Authorities ordered Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon shut down in both directions for about 130 miles […]

1 hour ago

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves federal court in New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Menendez has b...

Associated Press

US Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is resigning from office following his corruption conviction

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is resigning from office Aug. 20 following his conviction for taking bribes for corrupt acts including acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Menendez had insisted after the July 16 verdict that he was […]

1 hour ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at Radford...

Associated Press

Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being ‘childless,’ testing Trump’s new running mate

Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of Republicans’ presidential ticket. During Vance’s bid for the Senate from Ohio, he said in a Fox News […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Massachusetts issues tighter restrictions on access to homeless shelter system