Florida’s only historically Black university names interim president

Jul 23, 2024, 10:58 AM

FILE - The Florida A&M University campus is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., on June 6, 2024. The university voted Tuesday, July 23, on an interim leader, after the school's president announced that he intends to resign. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s only public historically Black university has chosen an interim leader, after the school’s president announced this month that he intends to resign.

As the next executive of Florida A&M University, Interim President Timothy Beard will be tasked with managing the backlash over the school’s apparent failure to sufficiently vet a multimillion dollar donation from a dubious donor.

Beard will take office at a time of increasing political pressure on higher education in Florida, and as state officials are scrutinizing programs at the university that they see as underperforming.

Beard previously served as the president of Pasco-Hernando State College north of Tampa and earned a Ph.D. from Florida State University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree from FAMU, where he worked as a professor and administrator, according to the university.

An HBCU that has climbed in the national rankings in recent years, FAMU and its devoted alumni network have long prided the institution on graduating some of the state’s top Black professionals and politicians — and giving first-generation students and those from low-income families a fighting shot at the middle class. But the school has also been troubled by the recent donation debacle and previous allegations of mismanagement.

“In my opinion, Dr. Beard has the academic pedigree, administrative experience, political capital and emotional intelligence to lead in this interim period,” FAMU Board Chair Kristin Harper said.

The board of FAMU voted Tuesday to confirm Beard as interim president, on the condition that he not apply to become the school’s permanent president. Beard is scheduled to take the helm on Aug. 5, pending contract negotiations.

Beard’s position is subject to confirmation by the state’s Board of Governors. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about when the board would meet to vote on Beard’s nomination.

Sitting president Dr. Larry Robinson will stay on the job through Aug. 4, allowing him to preside over a final student commencement on Aug. 2.

At a graduation ceremony in May, Robinson stood on stage in his academic regalia holding a jumbo check for $237 million — which would have been the single largest private donation to an HBCU, if it ever materialized. An outside investigation into the donation is ongoing.

___

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

