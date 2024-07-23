Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former US Army civilian employee sentenced to 15 years for stealing nearly $109 million

Jul 23, 2024, 10:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Texas woman who was a civilian employee of the U.S. Army at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for stealing nearly $109 million from a youth development program for children of military families.

Janet Yamanaka Mello, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez in federal court in San Antonio after pleading guilty in March to five counts of mail fraud and five counts of filing a false tax return.

Prosecutors say Mello, as financial manager who handled funding for a youth program at the military base, determined whether grant money was available. She created a fraudulent group called Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development.

“Janet Mello betrayed the trust of the government agency she served and repeatedly lied in an effort to enrich herself,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas.

“Rather than $109 million in federal funds going to the care of military children throughout the world, she selfishly stole that money to buy extravagant houses, more than 80 vehicles and over 1,500 pieces of jewelry,” Esparza said.

Defense attorney Albert Flores said Mello is deeply remorseful.

“She realizes she committed a crime, she did wrong and is very ashamed,” Flores said.

Flores said Mello has saved many things she bought with the money and hopes the items are sold to reimburse the government. “I don’t think the court gave us enough credit for that, but we can’t complain,” Flores said.

The defense has no plans to appeal, he said.

Prosecutors said Mello used the fake organization she created to apply for grants through the military program. She filled out more than 40 applications over six years, illegally receiving nearly $109 million, assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Simmons wrote in a court document asking for Mello to be sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.

Mello used the money to buy millions of dollars of real estate, clothing, high-end jewelry — including a $923,000 jewelry purchase on one day in 2022 — and 82 vehicles that included a Maserati, a Mercedes, a 1954 Corvette and a Ferrari Fratelli motorcycle.

Agents executing a search warrant in 2023 found many of the vehicles with dead batteries because they had not been operated in so long, Simmons wrote.

Prosecutors said Mello was able to steal so much because of her years of experience, expert knowledge of the grant program, and accumulated trust among her supervisors and co-workers.

“Mello’s penchant for extravagance is what brought her down,” said Lucy Tan, acting special agent in charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation’s field office in Houston.

A co-worker and friend of Mello’s, Denise Faison, defended Mello in a letter to the judge.

“Janet Mello is a good, kind, caring and loving person that would do no harm to anyone,” Faison wrote. “Janet has so much more to offer the world. Please allow her to repay her debt to society by returning what she has taken but not be behind prison bars.”

United States News

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., leaves federal court in New York, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Menendez has b...

Associated Press

US Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey is resigning from office following his corruption conviction

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is resigning from office Aug. 20 following his conviction for taking bribes for corrupt acts including acting as an agent of the Egyptian government, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Menendez had insisted after the July 16 verdict that he was […]

8 minutes ago

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally at Radford...

Associated Press

Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being ‘childless,’ testing Trump’s new running mate

Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of Republicans’ presidential ticket. During Vance’s bid for the Senate from Ohio, he said in a Fox News […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rushed railcar inspections and ‘stagnated’ safety record reinforce concerns after fiery Ohio crash

Major freight railroads are rushing railcar inspections, reinforcing known safety concerns raised by unions for years, but at a House hearing Tuesday they’ll present new evidence from federal inspectors that railcar checks are routinely less than two minutes per car. The unions have sounded the alarm often in recent years as the major railroads all […]

11 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris faces a major test as she looks for a running mate for her White House run

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is zeroing in on four potential candidates as she races to choose a running mate for her fledgling campaign, fast-tracking a process that usually takes months but must be finalized in only a few weeks. Eric Holder, the former U.S. attorney general, and a team of lawyers at […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Commission says New York judge should be removed over profane rant at graduation party

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York state judge who engaged in a prolonged, offensive rant after a melee erupted at a high school graduation party should be removed from office, a judicial watchdog panel ruled. State Supreme Court Justice Erin Gall, 53, invoked her authority as a judge to try to get uninvited guests […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - The Florida A&M University campus is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., on June 6, 2024. The univers...

Associated Press

Florida’s only historically Black university names interim president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s only public historically Black university has chosen an interim leader, after the school’s president announced this month that he intends to resign. As the next executive of Florida A&M University, Interim President Timothy Beard will be tasked with managing the backlash over the school’s apparent failure to sufficiently vet a […]

36 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Former US Army civilian employee sentenced to 15 years for stealing nearly $109 million