Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Cyber security startup Wiz reportedly rejects $23 billion acquisition proposal from Google

Jul 23, 2024, 8:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Wiz has rejected a reported $23 billion acquisition proposal from Google parent Alphabet — as the cybersecurity startup pivots back to a previously-planned initial public offering, according to a company memo seen by CNBC and others.

That ends the prospect of what would’ve been the most expensive acquisition in Google’s 25-year history. In a Monday memo to Wiz employees, as reported by CNBC, CEO Assaf Rappaport noted “saying no to such humbling offers is tough” but that the company had instead chosen to focus on its own next milestones — which include going public and reaching $1 billion in annual recurring revenue.

Wiz and Google did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ requests for comment Tuesday.

Excitement around Wiz potentially inking a deal with Alphabet grew largely over the last week, as multiple outlets cited unnamed sources familiar with advanced talks, but neither company officially acknowledged the discussions. According to CNN, which also saw Wiz’s memo, Monday’s note to employees did not mention Google or its parent by name — with Rappaport just alluding to “buzz about a potential acquisition.”

Acquisition talks between companies can be very unpredictable — and, especially in today’s world of Big Tech, often open the door for antitrust concerns.

The proposed deal to acquire Wiz, while now off the table, was aimed at elevating Alphabet’s profile in the cloud computing market, a space currently led by Amazon and Microsoft.

That current pecking order may have given the Mountain View, California company some wiggle room to help knock down any potential red flags raised by regulators. Still, Google is no stranger to competition concerns. The main pillars of the tech giant’s empire — internet search and digital advertising — have become so prominent that the U.S. Justice Department has targeted them for antitrust violations in two separate lawsuits.

“We believe there will be ripple impacts across the sector from this deal not happening,” Wedbush analysts wrote in a Tuesday note — predicting the move will accelerate Google’s cyber security efforts. There will likely be more consolidation in the sector, the analysts added, as tech giants look for vendors to help strengthen their platforms.

Wiz, a four-year-old startup headquartered in New York, makes security tools designed to shield the information stored in remote data centers from intruders. Back in May, Wiz said it raised $1 billion from venture capital investors in a funding round that valued the company at $12 billion.

United States News

FILE - People sit on Hollywood Beach, July 2, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. Florida’s population cross...

Associated Press

Florida’s population passes 23 million for the first time due to residents moving from other states

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s population crossed the 23 million residents mark for the first time last year due to the influx of people moving from other states, according to state demographic estimates. As of April 1 of this year, Florida had 23,002,597 residents, according to estimates released earlier this month by the state Demographic […]

10 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, seen speaking July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, will address the nation about his w...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden to address nation ‘on what lies ahead’ on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

Iowa law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has ruled the state’s strict abortion law will take effect Monday, preventing most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. The law passed last year, but a judge had blocked it from being enforced. The Iowa Supreme Court reiterated in […]

19 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's...

Associated Press

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid. Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak […]

39 minutes ago

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies about the attempted assassination of former...

Associated Press

Secret Service director resigning in wake of attempted assassination of Donald Trump

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said she is resigning following the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash along suburban Chicago highway

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — One of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said. The Wienermobile hit a car Monday morning along Interstate 294 and its driver lost control and overcorrected, causing it to roll onto its side near the Chicago suburb […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Cyber security startup Wiz reportedly rejects $23 billion acquisition proposal from Google