PHOENIX — Police arrested a homicide suspect on Monday following a manhunt that lasted almost three weeks after a deadly shooting in Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said 40-year-old Dominique Terrell Jackson is suspected of killing a woman in a hotel near Central Avenue and Adams Street on July 5.

His 28-year-old victim, Desiree Serpas, was found in a hotel room with at least one gunshot wound, Phoenix Police said.

Personnel with the Phoenix Fire and Medical Department pronounced her dead. Her family set up a GoFundMe to pay for her funeral.

The Phoenix Police Department Homicide Unit worked closely with the Phoenix Police Lab to identify Jackson as their suspect.

The two groups used evidence from the crime scene to establish probable cause, police said.

Jackson was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

However, this is still an active investigation, police said.

