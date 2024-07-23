Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man suspected of killing woman in downtown Phoenix hotel room in early July arrested

Jul 23, 2024, 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:21 am

police arrest homicide suspect on Monday...

Dominique Terrell Jackson, 40, is suspected of fatally shooting a woman whose body was found in a hotel room in Phoenix, police said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police arrested a homicide suspect on Monday following a manhunt that lasted almost three weeks after a deadly shooting in Phoenix, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department said 40-year-old Dominique Terrell Jackson is suspected of killing a woman in a hotel near Central Avenue and Adams Street on July 5.

His 28-year-old victim, Desiree Serpas, was found in a hotel room with at least one gunshot wound, Phoenix Police said.

Personnel with the Phoenix Fire and Medical Department pronounced her dead. Her family set up a GoFundMe to pay for her funeral.

The Phoenix Police Department Homicide Unit worked closely with the Phoenix Police Lab to identify Jackson as their suspect.

RELATED STORIES

The two groups used evidence from the crime scene to establish probable cause, police said.

Jackson was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

However, this is still an active investigation, police said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An election worker sorts through early mail ballots in Arizona. Election Day for the Arizona primar...

Kevin Stone

Arizona primary voters running out of time to return early ballots by mail

With one week left until the Arizona primary, voters should get their early ballots in the mail as soon as possible to ensure they are counted.

51 minutes ago

2024 Mini Master Model Builder Competition: Arizona boy ranks 3rd...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix boy gets third place in North American Lego contest

An 8-year-old boy from Phoenix named Tobias Camen won third place in the 2024 Mini Master Model Builder Competition.

3 hours ago

Robert Yates of Tolleson is the subject of a Silver Alert issued July 18, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled after 67-year-old West Valley man found safe

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Monday after a 67-year-old West Valley man who'd been missing since last week was located.

4 hours ago

Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails opens in Peoria to help foster youth...

Colton Krolak

West Valley coffee shop provides support and hope for foster youth

A café called Hãnai Coffee and Cocktails is brewing up both coffee and compassion at its new Peoria location.

6 hours ago

AZDPS Chevrolet Camaro with mountain background...

Payne Moses

Arizona DPS participating in July national best-looking cruiser contest

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has entered the "American's Best Looking Cruiser Contest," the state agency announced on July 15.

6 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks while standing in front of House Speaker Ben Toma, left, and Senate Preside...

Payne Moses

Gov. Katie Hobbs says Arizona mortgage assistance program helps 100 families purchase new home

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced on July 17 that an Arizona mortgage assistance program has now helped 100 families purchase their first home.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Man suspected of killing woman in downtown Phoenix hotel room in early July arrested