UNITED STATES NEWS

President Joe Biden to address nation ‘on what lies ahead’ on Wednesday

Jul 23, 2024, 8:48 AM | Updated: 12:10 pm

President Joe Biden, seen speaking July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, will address the nation about his w...

President Joe Biden, seen speaking July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, will address the nation about his withdrawal from the 2024 election on July 24, 2024. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Programming note: KTAR News 92.3 FM will air President Joe Biden’s address to the nation, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 5 p.m. Arizona time.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

He declined to preview his message after he returned to Washington, telling reporters to “watch and listen.”

“Why don’t you wait and hear what I say?” he said.

The president departed Delaware shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, after nearly a week of isolating at his Rehoboth Beach home after his second bout with COVID-19. Biden is now testing negative for the virus and his symptoms have resolved, according to a letter from his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, released Tuesday.

Holding a blue paper mask, he told reporters that “I am feeling well” but did not answer other questions, such as whether Vice President Kamala Harris can defeat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17, but he called into a campaign meeting on Monday to address staff and express his support for Harris’ bid to replace him a day after announcing he would leave the race.

United States News

