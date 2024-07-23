Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid
Jul 23, 2024, 8:22 AM | Updated: 10:36 am
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.
Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.
The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after being diagnosed last week with COVID-19.