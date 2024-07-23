Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid

Jul 23, 2024, 8:22 AM | Updated: 10:36 am

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's...

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's nuclear security agenda, Feb. 18, 2010, at Ft. McNair in Washington. Historians and political advisers say history will be kinder to President Joe Biden than voters have been. Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday, July 21, 2024, clearing the way for a new Democratic nominee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after being diagnosed last week with COVID-19.

United States News

FILE - The Nashville, Tenn., skyline is seen on July 11, 2022. For weeks, neo-Nazis have made repea...

Associated Press

Nashville grapples with lingering neo-Nazi presence in tourist-friendly city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Among the throngs of tourists in cowboy attire who flock to Nashville’s famed downtown honky-tonks, a small but unsettling group has distracted locals and visitors from the neon lights lately with Nazi salutes and white supremacist rhetoric. For weeks, neo-Nazis have livestreamed antisemitic antics for shock value in Nashville — waving […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bulls, Blackhawks owners unveil $7 billion plan to transform area around United Center

CHICAGO (AP) — The owners of the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and NHL’s Blackhawks unveiled a $7 billion plan Tuesday to replace the parking lots surrounding the United Center with green space, mixed-income housing, a music hall and more. The 1901 Project, touted as the largest private investment in Chicago’s West Side, is being spearheaded by […]

14 minutes ago

The School District of Philadelphia headquarters are shown in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 23, 2024....

Associated Press

Antisemitism runs rampant in Philadelphia schools, Jewish group alleges in civil rights complaint

The Philadelphia school district has failed to protect Jewish students from “a virulent wave of antisemitism” that swept through classrooms after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to a federal complaint filed Tuesday. The district, among the largest public school systems in the U.S., has ignored persistent harassment and bullying of Jewish students, some […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special representative for Yemen, speaks during an interview with T...

Associated Press

UN envoy to Yemen warns of a ‘devastating’ regional escalation, but points to glimmer of hope

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Yemen warned Tuesday that recent developments in the Red Sea, Israel and inside the country “show the real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation” — but he also pointed to a glimmer of hope. Hans Grundberg said Yemen’s warring parties — the internationally recognized government and Houthi […]

33 minutes ago

Associated Press

Second man arrested in the shooting of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A second man has been arrested in the shooting of a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, authorities said. Trooper Adam Cothron stopped a Kia Forte driven by Timothy Davis Jr. on Interstate 40 on Friday. When he approached, Davis shot Cothron, critically wounding him, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Search called off for small airplane that went missing in fog and rain over southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The search has been suspended for a small airplane with three people aboard that went missing over southeast Alaska last weekend. “The decision to suspend is never easy,” said Lt. Matt Naylor, the search mission coordinator, said in a social media post on X Monday evening. Pilot Samuel Wright of Haines […]

47 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid