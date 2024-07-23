Close
Arizona primary voters running out of time to return early ballots by mail

Jul 23, 2024, 9:30 AM

An election worker sorts through early mail ballots in Arizona. Election Day for the Arizona primar...

Election Day for the Arizona primary is July 30, 2024. (File Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(File Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – With one week left until the Arizona primary, voters should get their early ballots in the mail as soon as possible to ensure their vote counts.

Any ballots that arrive at county election offices after 7 p.m. on Election Day, July 30, won’t be counted. Officials always suggest giving the postal service a full week to deliver early ballots, making Tuesday the recommended cutoff.

However, voters who miss the mail deadline have until Election Day to drop off early ballots or fill out ballots in person.

Voters registered in Maricopa County can find a vote center or drop box at Locations.Maricopa.Vote. The site features an interactive map with locations, hours of operation and wait times.

Maricopa County has been opening vote centers in waves since early voting started July 3. As of Tuesday, more than 40 locations were operational across the Phoenix area. More than 220 will be up and running on Election Day, according to election officials.

The state’s most populous county allows voters to cast in-person ballots or submit completed early ballots at any vote center.

Who can vote in Arizona primary election?

Republicans and Democrats are the only parties holding primaries in Maricopa County this year. There aren’t any Libertarian candidates at the county level, and the Green and No Labels parties are recognized only at the state level.

However, state law allows people registered as independent or party-not-designated to vote in a party primary.

It’s too late to request an early ballot by mail, but unaffiliated voters can fill out a ballot for the party of their choice at a vote center.

The primary winners will earn spots on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election.

