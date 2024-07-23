Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Secret Service director resigning in wake of attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Jul 23, 2024, 7:37 AM | Updated: 9:21 am

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies about the attempted assassination of former...

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on July 22, 2024, in Washington, D.C. Cheatle stepped down a day later. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the Secret Service said Tuesday she’s resigning following the assassination attempt against ex-President Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

Kimberly Cheatle, who had served as Secret Service director since August 2022, had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to the Republican presidential nominee at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she said in an email to staff, obtained by The Associated Press. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

RELATED STORIES

Cheatle’s departure was unlikely to end the scrutiny of the long-troubled agency after the failures of July 13, and it comes at a critical juncture ahead of the Democratic National Convention and a busy presidential campaign season. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have promised continued investigation, along with an inspector general probe and an independent and bipartisan effort launched at President Joe Biden’s behest that will keep the agency in the spotlight.

Cheatle’s resignation came a day after appeared before a congressional committee and was berated by hours by both Democrats and Republicans for the security failures. She called the attempt on Trump’s life the Secret Service’s “most significant operational failure” in decades and said she took full responsibility for the security lapses, but she angered lawmakers by failing to answer specific questions about the investigation.

Biden said in a statement that “we all know what happened that day can never happen again,” and he said he’d appoint a new director soon, but he did not discuss a timeline.

The president said he was grateful to Cheatle for her decades of public service. “We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our administration and we are grateful for her service to our family,” Biden said.

Congressional questioning

At the hearing Monday, Cheatle remained defiant that she was the “right person” to lead the Secret Service, even as she said she took responsibility the security failures. When Republican Rep. Nancy Mace suggested Cheatle begin drafting her resignation letter from the hearing room, Cheatle responded, “No, thank you.”

The 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get within 135 meters (157 yards) of the stage where the former president was speaking when he opened fire. That’s despite a threat on Trump’s life from Iran leading to additional security for the former president in the days before the July 13 rally.

Cheatle acknowledged Monday that the Secret Service was told about a suspicious person two to five times before the rally shooting. She also revealed that the roof from which Crooks opened fire had been identified as a potential vulnerability days earlier. But she failed to answer many questions about what happened, including why there no agents on the roof.

A bloodied Trump was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents, and agency snipers killed the shooter. Trump said part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting. One rallygoer was killed, and two others were critically wounded.

Details continue to unfold about signs of trouble that day and what role the Secret Service and local authorities played in security. The agency routinely relies on local law enforcement to secure the perimeter of events where people it’s protecting appear. Former top Secret Service agents said the gunman should never have been allowed to gain access to the roof.

After news of Cheatle’s resignation broke, Trump posted on his social media network saying: “The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!”

Investigating an ever growing number of threats

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Majorkas said he was proud to have worked with Cheatle and “we are all grateful for her service.”

The Secret Service is a part of the Department of Homeland Security, which includes immigration, transportation security and the U.S. Coast Guard, formed after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Just a few years ago, there was a movement to shift the agency back over to Treasury, where it was housed before Sept. 11, particularly because Homeland Security’s intense focus on immigration added to the growing divide between what the Secret Service sees as its dual missions — protecting the president and investigating financial crime — and the mission of its parent department.

Roughly half of the Secret Service’s $3 billion budget is spent on protective services. It also has a robust cybercrime division, state-of-the-art forensic labs and a threat assessment center that studies how to mitigate and train against threats.

With a workforce of 7,800 special agents, uniformed officers and other staff, the Secret Service has investigated an ever-increasing number of threats against the president and protectees and has managed a growing number of high-profile government figures asking for support. Staffing has not kept pace with the workload increase. Around Sept. 11 there were about 15 full-time protectees, now there’s more than double.

Trump is the first modern ex-president to seek another term, and because of his high visibility, his protective detail has always been larger than some of his peers. That protective bubble had only grown tighter in recent months as he became the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. All major party nominees are granted enhanced details with counterassault and counter-sniper teams similar to the president.

Calls for accountability

There were calls for accountability across the political spectrum, with congressional committees immediately moving to investigate, issuing a subpoena to testify and the top Republican leaders from both the House and the Senate saying she should step down. Biden, a Democrat, ordered an independent review into security at the rally, and the Secret Service’s inspector general opened an investigation. The agency is also reviewing its counter-sniper team’s “preparedness and operations.”

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said Cheatle’s resignation was “overdue.”

“I’m happy to see that she has heeded the call of both Republicans and Democrats,” he said. “Now we have to pick up the pieces. We have to rebuild the American people’s faith and trust in the Secret Service as an agency.”

Cheatle served in the Secret Service for 27 years. She left in 2021 for a job as a security executive at PepsiCo before Biden asked her to return in 2022 to head the agency with a workforce of 7,800 special agents, uniformed officers and other staff.

She took over amid a controversy over missing text messages from around the time thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, following his 2020 election loss to Biden.

During her time in the agency, Cheatle was the first woman to be named assistant director of protective operations, the division that provides protection to the president and other dignitaries, where she oversaw a $133.5 million budget. She is the second woman to lead the agency.

When Biden announced Cheatle’s appointment, he said she had served on his detail when he was vice president and he and his wife “came to trust her judgment and counsel.”

United States News

Associated Press

Cyber security startup Wiz reportedly rejects $23 billion acquisition proposal from Google

NEW YORK (AP) — Wiz has rejected a reported $23 billion acquisition proposal from Google parent Alphabet — as the cybersecurity startup pivots back to a previously-planned initial public offering, according to a company memo seen by CNBC and others. That ends the prospect of what would’ve been the most expensive acquisition in Google’s 25-year […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - People sit on Hollywood Beach, July 2, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. Florida’s population cross...

Associated Press

Florida’s population passes 23 million for the first time due to residents moving from other states

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s population crossed the 23 million residents mark for the first time last year due to the influx of people moving from other states, according to state demographic estimates. As of April 1 of this year, Florida had 23,002,597 residents, according to estimates released earlier this month by the state Demographic […]

31 minutes ago

President Joe Biden, seen speaking July 16, 2024, in Las Vegas, will address the nation about his w...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden to address nation ‘on what lies ahead’ on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Iowa law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has ruled the state’s strict abortion law will take effect Monday, preventing most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. The law passed last year, but a judge had blocked it from being enforced. The Iowa Supreme Court reiterated in […]

40 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Joe Biden walks off of the stage after speaking on the Obama Administration's...

Associated Press

Biden will address the nation Wednesday on his decision to drop 2024 reelection bid

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid. Biden posted on X that he would speak “on what lies ahead” and how he will “finish the job for the American people.” He will speak […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile flips onto its side after crash along suburban Chicago highway

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — One of Oscar Mayer’s hot dog-shaped Wienermobiles ended up flipped onto its side after crashing on a suburban Chicago highway, police said. The Wienermobile hit a car Monday morning along Interstate 294 and its driver lost control and overcorrected, causing it to roll onto its side near the Chicago suburb […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Secret Service director resigning in wake of attempted assassination of Donald Trump