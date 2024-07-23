Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

With US vehicle prices averaging near $50K, General Motors sees 2nd-quarter profits rise 15%

Jul 23, 2024, 3:34 AM

FILE - Unsold 2024 Escalade utility vehicles sit in a row outside a Cadillac dealership on June 2, ...

FILE - Unsold 2024 Escalade utility vehicles sit in a row outside a Cadillac dealership on June 2, 2024, in Lone Tree, Colo. General Motors reports earnings on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — U.S. customers who bought a new General Motors vehicle last quarter paid an average of just under $49,900, a price that helped push the company’s net income 15% above a year ago.

And GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said he doesn’t see his company cutting prices very much, despite industry analysts’ predictions of growing U.S. new-vehicle inventories and bigger discounts.

The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it made $2.92 billion from April through June, with revenue of $47.97 billion that beat analyst expectations. Excluding one-time items, the company made $3.06 per share, 35 cents above Wall Street estimates, according to data provider FactSet.

While the average sales price was down slightly from a year ago, GM sold 903,000 vehicles to dealers in North America during the quarter, 70,000 more than the same period in 2023. Sales in its international unit, however, fell 7,000 to 140,000, the company said.

Early in the year GM predicted that prices would drop 2% to 2.5% this year, but so far that hasn’t materialized, Jacobson said. Instead, the company now expects a 1% to 1.5% decline in the second half.

GM’s prices were down slightly, Jacobson said, because a greater share of its sales have come from lower-priced vehicles such as the Chevrolet Trax small SUV, which starts at $21,495 including shipping. The company, he said, has seen strong sales of higher-priced pickup trucks and larger SUVS.

Industrywide, U.S. buyers paid an average of $47,616 per vehicle in June, down 0.7% from a year ago, according to Edmunds.com. Discounts per vehicle more than doubled from a year ago to $1,819.

U.S. new-vehicle inventory has grown to just under 3 million vehicles, up from about 1.8 million a year ago.

While other companies have raised discounts, GM has been able to stay relatively consistent while gaining U.S. market share, Jacobson said.

“To date, what we’ve seen in July so far, is it looks very, very similar to June,” Jacobson said. The company is “making sure we put products in the market that our customers love, and the pricing takes care of itself,” he said.

Sales and pricing were among the reasons why GM reduced its net income guidance only slightly for the full year, from a range of $10.1 billion to $11.5 billion, to a new range of $10 billion to $11.4 billion.

GM also said it expects to manufacture and sell 200,000 to 250,000 electric vehicles this year. In the first half, though, it has sold only 22,000 in the U.S., its largest market.

Jacobson conceded the company has some ground to cover to hit its full-year targets, but said the new Chevrolet Equinox small SUV is just reaching showrooms, and production of other models is rising as battery plants in Tennessee and Ohio ramp up their output.

The company, he said, will add $400 million to its first-half spending on marketing from July through December, in part to raise awareness of its EVs. The annual spending on marketing, though, will still be lower than in 2023, he said.

GM spent $500 million during the second quarter on its troubled Cruise autonomous vehicle unit, $100 million less than a year ago. The company said it would indefinitely postpone building the Origin, a six-passenger robotaxi that was planned for Cruise.

The autonomous vehicle unit will rely on next-generation Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles when it tries to resume carrying passengers without human safety drivers.

Cruise lost its license to autonomously haul passengers in California last year after one of its robotaxis dragged a jaywalking pedestrian — who had just been struck by a vehicle driven by a human — across a darkened street in San Francisco before coming to a stop.

GM had hoped Cruise would be generating $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025, but has scaled back massive investments in the service.

United States News

Associated Press

2024 Election Latest: Harris has secured enough support to earn party’s nomination, AP survey finds

Vice President Kamala Harris had a busy 24 hours after being endorsed as the Democratic presidential candidate by President Joe Biden. She has secured enough delegates to earn the party’s nomination and raised more than $81 million, a record sum for the 2024 political cycle. Meanwhile, The Secret Service director testified before a congressional committee […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed when small plane crashes after takeoff from Long Island airport

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff on New York’s Long Island, killing both people who were on board, authorities said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza A36 took off from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma at about 6:15 p.m. Monday and crashed after the pilot tried to return to the runway, Suffolk County […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Kamala Harris is preparing to lead Democrats in 2024. There are lessons from her 2020 bid

ATLANTA (AP) — Kamala Harris was greeted by a massive, cheering crowd during the first rally of her newly announced presidential campaign in 2019. Speaking on a late January day outside city hall in her hometown of Oakland, California, she framed her bid as part of something bigger than simply winning an election. “We are […]

3 hours ago

FILE - In this July 27, 2021 file photo, Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perfo...

Associated Press

Biles, Osaka and Phelps spoke up about mental health. Has anything changed for the Paris Olympics?

Lydia Jacoby was a breakout star in the pool for the United States at the last Summer Games, earning a gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke and a relay silver. Part of what comes to mind from those heady days in Tokyo? “People talking about post-Olympic depression,” she said. She was 17 at the time, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Harris to visit battleground Wisconsin in first rally as Democrats coalesce around her for president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making her first visit to a battleground state Tuesday after locking up enough support from Democratic delegates to win her party’s nomination to challenge former President Donald Trump, two days after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. As the Democratic Party continues to coalesce around her, […]

5 hours ago

FILEThe New York Stock Exchange is shown on May 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street markets essentially flat after snapping losing streak a day earlier

Wall Street was essentially flat early Tuesday as markets digest a full slate of corporate earnings ahead of some important government economic data due later in the week. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each ticked up less than 0.1% before the bell. UPS tumbled 8% after the package delivery […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

With US vehicle prices averaging near $50K, General Motors sees 2nd-quarter profits rise 15%