Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler progressing toward construction of pickleball, tennis courts at Tumbleweed Park

Jul 23, 2024, 8:00 PM

Pickleball paddle with ball laying on court...

Chandler City Council struck a construction service agreement in hopes of starting on new pickleball and tennis courts at Tumbleweed Park. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Chandler City Council approved a construction services agreement to ignite a pickleball and tennis court project at Tumbleweed Park.

The town contracted Hunter Contracting Co. to obtain the materials needed for the potential undertaking, according to a Monday press release.

Tumbleweed Park is located at McQueen and Germann roads and is open to the public daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The new complex will be at the southeast corner of Germann Road and Pioneer Parkway.

The courts’ design was approved by the City Council in Oct. 2023.

RELATED STORIES

When finished, the site will have an additional 18 pickleball courts, three tennis courts, restrooms, practice areas, equipment storage and drinking fountains.

Parking and lighting at the Chandler Tennis Center will also be renovated.

The final contract will be presented before Chandler City Council in September. If signed off and approved, construction will begin in fall 2024, with an expected completion date of fall 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A home on fire in Tempe, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Body of woman found in home burned during standoff with US Marshals in Tempe

The body of a woman was found in a home that was burned after a suspect had a standoff with the U.S. Marshals last week in Tempe, authorities announced Tuesday.

5 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris, shown in front of an Arizona flag during a Phoenix campaign stop in 2...

Kevin Stone

Arizona’s full slate of Democratic delegates pledges to support Kamala Harris

The Arizona Democratic Party's full slate of delegates formally pledged to support Kamala Harris’ presidential bid on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

The scene from the Romero Fire, one of two current wildfires near Kearny in rural Arizona, along wi...

KTAR.com

Crews making good progress against Romero and Circle fires in rural Arizona

Crews continue working to contain two large wildfires threatening land in rural Arizona near Kearny, officials said Monday.

7 hours ago

A graphic shows a winning entry from the 2023 ADOT Safety Message Contest: "Seatbelts always pass t...

Kevin Stone

ADOT’s popular Safety Message Contest is underway for 2024

ADOT is once again asking citizens to put their word skills on display as part of the agency’s annual Safety Message Contest.

9 hours ago

Mugshot of Martin Alberto Perez Gonzalez, who was arrested in connection with a fatal Phoenix hotel...

KTAR.com

Suspect in deadly Phoenix hotel shooting claims self defense after getting arrested

The suspect in a fatal Phoenix hotel shooting earlier this month claimed self defense after his arrest Monday, authorities said.

10 hours ago

police arrest homicide suspect on Monday...

KTAR.com

Man suspected of killing woman in downtown Phoenix hotel room in early July arrested

Police arrested a homicide suspect on Monday after a two-week-long manhunt, the Phoenix Police Department said.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Chandler progressing toward construction of pickleball, tennis courts at Tumbleweed Park