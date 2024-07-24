PHOENIX — Chandler City Council approved a construction services agreement to ignite a pickleball and tennis court project at Tumbleweed Park.

The town contracted Hunter Contracting Co. to obtain the materials needed for the potential undertaking, according to a Monday press release.

Tumbleweed Park is located at McQueen and Germann roads and is open to the public daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The new complex will be at the southeast corner of Germann Road and Pioneer Parkway.

The courts’ design was approved by the City Council in Oct. 2023.

When finished, the site will have an additional 18 pickleball courts, three tennis courts, restrooms, practice areas, equipment storage and drinking fountains.

Parking and lighting at the Chandler Tennis Center will also be renovated.

The final contract will be presented before Chandler City Council in September. If signed off and approved, construction will begin in fall 2024, with an expected completion date of fall 2025.

