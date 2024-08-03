PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Friday when an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix on Monday afternoon was found safe.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday Judy Lockhart was last seen reportedly exiting the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Lockhart suffers from dementia, and authorities said she may look lost and confused.

MCSO is asking for the public’s help in locating 82-year-old Judy Lockhart. Judy was last seen on 7/22/24 at 2:41 PM, exiting the Maricopa County Superior Court located at 175 W. Madison Street in Phoenix. Judy suffers from dementia and may appear lost and confused at times. pic.twitter.com/5hsXdSuqVv — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (@mcsoaz) July 23, 2024

Lockhart is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds and of Asian descent. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

