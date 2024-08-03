Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 82-year-old Phoenix woman with dementia found safe

Aug 2, 2024, 6:20 PM

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office cruiser...

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office distributed images of a missing woman last seen on Monday afternoon. (MCSO Photo)

(MCSO Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Friday when an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix on Monday afternoon was found safe.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday Judy Lockhart was last seen reportedly exiting the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Lockhart suffers from dementia, and authorities said she may look lost and confused.

Lockhart is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds and of Asian descent. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

