Silver alert has been issued for 82-year-old woman with dementia

Jul 22, 2024, 8:59 PM | Updated: 9:53 pm

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office distributed images of a missing woman last seen on Monday afternoon. (MCSO Photo)

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a silver alert for an 82-year-old woman who went missing in Phoenix on Monday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Judy Lockhart was last seen at about 2:41 p.m. at 175 W. Madison St. in Phoenix. She was reportedly exiting the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Lockhart suffers from dementia, and authorities said she may look lost and confused.

Lockhart is approximately 5 feet tall and 100 pounds and of Asian descent. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to notify MCSO by calling 911 or 602-876-1011.

