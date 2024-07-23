Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 reopens after crash near Desert Foothills Parkway

Jul 22, 2024, 7:31 PM | Updated: 10:11 pm

Loop 202 South Mountain...

A crash on Monday evening closed eastbound Loop 202 near Desert Foothills Parkway. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway were reopened Monday evening after a crash at Desert Foothills Parkway, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said all lanes were opened at 9:54 p.m., almost three hours after the crash occurred.

Motorists were told to expect delays and take an alternative route to their destination.

The westbound lanes were unaffected by the incident.

