PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway were reopened Monday evening after a crash at Desert Foothills Parkway, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said all lanes were opened at 9:54 p.m., almost three hours after the crash occurred.

*CLOSURE* Loop 202 South Mountain eastbound is CLOSED due to a crash at Desert Foothills Pkwy. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/CxUHWnfCfT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 23, 2024

Motorists were told to expect delays and take an alternative route to their destination.

The westbound lanes were unaffected by the incident.

