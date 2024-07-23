Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Loop 202 closed due to crash near Desert Foothills Parkway

Jul 22, 2024, 7:31 PM

Loop 202 South Mountain...

A crash on Monday evening closed eastbound Loop 202 near Desert Foothills Parkway. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway closed Monday evening at Desert Foothills Parkway due to a crash, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash occurred at approximately 7:01 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays and take an alternative route to their destination.

The westbound lanes were unaffected by the incident.

ADOT provided no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

