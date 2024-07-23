PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway closed Monday evening at Desert Foothills Parkway due to a crash, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash occurred at approximately 7:01 p.m.

*CLOSURE* Loop 202 South Mountain eastbound is CLOSED due to a crash at Desert Foothills Pkwy. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/CxUHWnfCfT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 23, 2024

Motorists should expect delays and take an alternative route to their destination.

The westbound lanes were unaffected by the incident.

ADOT provided no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

