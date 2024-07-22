Close
Local sheriff says shots fired inside an Iowa mall

Jul 22, 2024, 3:56 PM

Police vehicles park outside a JCPenney as they respond to a reported shooting at NorthPark Mall in...

Police vehicles park outside a JCPenney as they respond to a reported shooting at NorthPark Mall in Davenport, Iowa, Monday, July 22, 2024. (Tom Loewy/Quad City Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Tom Loewy/Quad City Times via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Shots were fired inside an Iowa mall on Monday, a local sheriff said. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed the shooting Monday inside NorthPark Mall in Davenport, an east-central Iowa city near the border with Illinois, KWQC-TV reported.

Authorities haven’t said if there were any injuries or if anyone was taken into custody.

Video posted on Facebook shows police and medics gathered outside the mall.

Jason Signer and Isabelle Ortiz, both 18, told the Quad-City Times that they were sitting in the mall when they heard three gunshots, yelling and saw people running. They both ran.

