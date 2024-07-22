Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Darren Walker, president of Ford Foundation, will step down by the end of 2025

Jul 22, 2024, 2:38 PM

FILE - Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, participates in the Global Citizen NOW conf...

FILE - Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, participates in the Global Citizen NOW conference in New York, April 28, 2023. The foundation announced Monday, July 22, 2024, that Walker, who has led the foundation since 2013, will step down from his role by the end of 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — If there are rock stars in philanthropy, Darren Walker, the president of the Ford Foundation, is one of them. And he’s about to exit the stage.

Walker, 64, has been named one of Rolling Stone’s “25 People Shaping the Future” and Time’s “100 Most Influential People” as he led one of the original American philanthropies since 2013. The foundation said Monday that he will step down from his role by the end of 2025.

A search committee has been convened to find Walker’s replacement, said Ford Foundation board chair Francisco Cigarroa.

Walker “has guided Ford through some of the most challenging moments of our time with grace, kindness, and empathy, and his tenure will be remembered as one of the most consequential periods in the institution’s nearly 90-year history,” Cigarroa said in a statement.

A former corporate attorney and chief operating officer of the Harlem-based Abyssinian Development Corporation, Walker oversaw major investments in advocating for gender equity and disability rights, interrogating the impact of new technologies, and leveraging the foundation’s own assets for impact.

In describing his outlook, including in a 2021 interview with The Associated Press, Walker often referenced Dr. Martin Luther King, who he credited with saying, “philanthropy is commendable, but it should not allow the philanthropist to overlook the economic injustice that makes philanthropy necessary.”

Latanya Mapp, president and CEO of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, called Walker an “icon’ and ”a beacon,” for how to lead authentically in the struggle for social justice in a changing world.

“He has been able to, I think, bring change in ways that many philanthropies have only put rhetoric towards,” said Mapp, noting that Walker had previously served on RPA’s board.

Former President Barack Obama told The New York Times, which first reported Walker’s resignation, that Walker has, “devoted his career to social justice, human rights, and reducing inequality around the world — and he’s inspired countless organizations and individuals to do the same.”

As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began to crystalize in 2020, Walker advocated that Ford leverage its endowment to issue a social bond, essentially taking out debt to increase its grantmaking. The board approved a $1 billion bond issuance, which was snapped up by socially-conscious investors and which the foundation paid out over two years to its grantees. The vast majority went to organizations led by people of color, the foundation said at the time, and most of the funds were unrestricted.

Other foundations followed suit, helping to both stabilize nonprofits and to strengthen the racial justice movement that exploded again after the murder of George Floyd.

A gay man and a Black man, Walker has spoken of growing up in poverty in rural Texas and of the particular perspective he brings to leading the Ford Foundation. Mapp called Walker incredibly humble and said he speaks about the issues facing people in communities without centering his own experiences.

“He centers the communities themselves and the stories of the people who are going through, many of the challenges and the needs of today,” she said.

With an endowment of $16 billion, the Ford Foundation is one of the largest U.S. philanthropic foundations. It was founded with the wealth of the Ford family, who made their fortune manufacturing cars through Ford Motor Co.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

United States News

Photo of 2020 US Census letter...

Associated Press

US census takers to conduct test runs in the South and West 4 years before 2030 count

Six places in the South and West will host practice runs four years prior to the 2030 U.S. census, a nationwide head count that helps determine political power and the distribution of federal funds.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Billion-dollar Mitsubishi chemical plant economically questionable, energy group says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A $1.3 billion chemical production facility to be built in Louisiana by Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi is economically questionable and unnecessarily increases greenhouse gas emissions, according to an energy think tank report released Monday. The proposed Mitsubishi plant is “the wrong project, at the wrong place and time, with the wrong financial […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Watchdog who criticized NYPD’s handling of officer discipline resigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of an oversight board that investigates allegations of misconduct by New York City police officers announced her resignation Monday, ending a tenure in which she had publicly criticized the NYPD’s handling of a major disciplinary case and sought to expand the panel’s authority. Arva Rice, the interim chair of […]

3 hours ago

U.S. Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle testifying...

Associated Press

Secret Service director, grilled by lawmakers on the Trump assassination attempt, says ‘we failed’

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was told to resign by lawmakers of both major political parties over security failures that allowed a gunman to open fire at a Trump rally.

3 hours ago

Kamala Harris speaking at podium...

Associated Press

Harris has support of enough Democratic delegates to become party’s presidential nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris won the backing of more than two-thirds of the Democratic delegates she needs to become her party's nominee and set a fundraising record Monday, as top Democrats rallied to her in their bid to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July ...

Associated Press

Democrats plan to push ahead with virtual roll call ahead of their convention, with Harris favored

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic Party plans to push forward with a virtual roll call in which delegates to its convention can choose a presidential nominee before they meet in person next month in Chicago, with Vice President Kamala Harris heavily favored now that President Joe Biden has abandoned his reelection bid. The convention rules […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Darren Walker, president of Ford Foundation, will step down by the end of 2025