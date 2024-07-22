Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman accused of $400,000 in medical fraud identity theft arrested in Phoenix

Jul 22, 2024, 3:28 PM

Shannon Smith, 47, is accused of receiving medical care using another person's information and havi...

Shannon Smith, 47, is accused of receiving medical care using another person's information and having bills charged to the victim. (MCSO Photo)

(MCSO Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect accused of impersonating another woman and fraudulently charging over $400,000 in medical costs was arrested on Saturday, authorities said.

Shannon Smith, 47, is accused of receiving medical care using another person’s information and having bills charged to the victim, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith told police after her arrest on Saturday that there were other incidents involving receiving medical care using the victim’s name. Smith had warrants out for her arrest for similar crimes in two other states.

She was booked into the MCSO Intake, Transfer and Release Facility on the following charges:

• Three counts of taking identify of another.
• Three counts of criminal impersonation false ID.
• One counts fraudulent schemes.
• One count theft-obtain service w/o paying.
• One count fugitive of justice.
• One count fugitive of justice (via the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho)

An investigation into Smith is ongoing.

