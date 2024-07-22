Close
Tiger Woods watches 15-year-old son Charlie shoot a 12-over 82 in US Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills

Jul 22, 2024, 11:58 AM

Charlie Woods drives off the 18th tee during the first round of stroke play of the U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, shot a 12-over 82 on Monday in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills.

Woods birdied both of the par 5s on the Oakland Hills North Course and struggled on the par 3s and 4s, carding five double bogeys and four bogeys.

Woods will have to have quite a turnaround Tuesday on the South Course, which Ben Hogan called “The Monster,” to be among the low 64 scorers from a field that started with 264 players from 40 states and 35 countries.

At an event that usually draws a few hundred people for the championship match, about 100 people were waiting on the first tee to see Woods play and at least that many spectators followed him throughout his round.

Woods, who is from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was visibly frustrated with his round and his famous father was relatively helpless because rules prevent parents from coaching their children during the tournament.

Charlie Woods covered his face with his cap after shaking hands with his playing partners on the 18th green and went on to sign a card from a round he may want to forget.

He earned a spot in the field last month with a 1-under 71 as the medalist from his qualifier at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida.

Tiger Woods was 14 when he qualified for his first U.S. Junior and reached the semifinals. Woods won his first U.S. Junior a year later and went on to become the only one to win the tournament three times in a row.

He traveled to suburban Detroit from Scotland after matching his highest 36-hole score as a professional at the British Open, missing the cut for the third straight time in a major.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

