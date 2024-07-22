No one hurt when CSX locomotive derails and strikes residential garage in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) —

A locomotive derailed and struck a residential garage Monday in Niagara Falls, according to CSX. No one was injured.

The impact caused a loss of diesel fuel, which was contained and did not impact any waterways, the railway said in an emailed statement.

Photos from the scene show the blue engine up against a severely damaged red brick structure and chain-link fence.

“The whole house shook,” Lori Morreale Harris, who lives in the house, told The Buffalo News. She said the same garage was struck by a train in the late 1970s when her grandparents lived in the home. The garage sits across an alley from where the tracks end.

CSX said state and local authorities, along with the Environmental Protection Agency, were notified.

“Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment,” the CSX statement said.

It said the cause of the incident was under investigation.

