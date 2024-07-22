Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Truck driver charged in Ohio interstate crash that killed 3 students, 3 others

Jul 22, 2024, 8:42 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A truck driver in Ohio has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in a chain-reaction crash involving a charter bus filled with high school students that left six people dead and 18 injured.

The crash on Interstate 70 last November killed three students on the bus and a teacher and two chaperones who were in a vehicle hit by the tractor trailer.

Jacob McDonald, of Zanesville, was indicted Thursday on charges that also include vehicular assault and is being held in jail on a $1 million bond. Court records did not list an attorney for McDonald. Calls to listings for McDonald were not answered.

According to state investigators, McDonald failed to slow down in traffic, struck a vehicle and pushed it into the bus, which was carrying students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District in eastern Ohio.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash in Licking County, east of Columbus.

United States News

This undated photo provided by the family's lawyers in July 2024 shows Sonya Massey of Springfield,...

Associated Press

Officials to release video of officer shooting Black woman in her home after responding to 911 call

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Illinois’ capital plan to release video on Monday of police entering the home of a woman who called 911 for help and the violent scene that ensued when a sheriff’s deputy shot her in the face. The Illinois State Police announced that Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser will […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The Fulton County, Ga., Jail is seen, April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. The Bail Project, a nation...

Associated Press

National bail fund returns to Georgia after judge says limits were arbitrary

ATLANTA (AP) — The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that aids thousands of low-income people behind bars, said Monday it is reopening its Atlanta branch after a judge temporarily blocked part of a Georgia law that restricts organizations from helping people pay bail. Last month, the Bail Project said it would no longer be able […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub kills 3 and injures more than a dozen

INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — A shooting outside a Mississippi nightclub left three people dead and more than a dozen injured over the weekend, authorities said. A large crowd gathered outside a club near the Sunflower County courthouse in Indianola early Sunday, and officers were putting up barriers to help with traffic flow before the shooting […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Evacuations lifted for Salt Lake City fire that triggered evacuations near state Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities in Utah lifted evacuation orders for a wildfire in Salt Lake City that threatened neighborhoods near the state Capitol over the weekend. The evacuation order was lifted late Sunday after authorities said more than 100 firefighters worked to protect homes. Officials cautioned that residents needed to remain ready to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Baltimore man arrested in deadly shooting of 12-year-old girl

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man was arrested Sunday in the recent shooting of a 12-year-old girl who was found dead on the first floor of an east Baltimore rowhome. The shooting occurred Friday night. Police said they quickly identified Omar Passmore, 28, as a suspect. Passmore had a child with the victim’s mother, according […]

2 hours ago

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second right, steps off a U.S. Air F...

Associated Press

US ambassador visits Haiti to meet new leaders and Kenyan police helping to curb gang violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations traveled to Haiti on Monday to meet leaders of the new transitional government and the Kenyan police who are the vanguard of a U.N.-backed force meant to help the country’s national police curb widespread gang violence. A senior U.S. administration official said Ambassador Linda […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Truck driver charged in Ohio interstate crash that killed 3 students, 3 others