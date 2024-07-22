Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US ambassador visits Haiti to meet new leaders and Kenyan police helping to curb gang violence

Jul 22, 2024, 7:47 AM

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second right, steps off a U.S. Air F...

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, second right, steps off a U.S. Air Force plane upon arrival in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, July 22, 2024. Thomas-Greenfield is scheduled to hold talks with the country's transitional presidential council and new Prime Minister Garry Conille during the day-long trip. (Roberto Schmidt/Pool via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Roberto Schmidt/Pool via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations traveled to Haiti on Monday to meet leaders of the new transitional government and the Kenyan police who are the vanguard of a U.N.-backed force meant to help the country’s national police curb widespread gang violence.

A senior U.S. administration official said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s one-day visit also seeks to encourage action on Haiti’s humanitarian crisis and political reform leading to democratic elections in 2026.

The ambassador will make two major announcements related to Haiti’s security and humanitarian crises, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the visit.

Gangs have grown in power since the July 7, 2021, assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and are now estimated to control up to 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and have spread into surrounding areas. The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups.

There has been wide international support for the new transitional government led by Prime Minister Garry Conille, a former U.N. development specialist who arrived in the country in early June. Earlier this month, he told the U.N. Security Council that the Kenyan police will be crucial to helping control the country’s gangs and moving toward democratic elections.

According to U.N. agencies, the violence has displaced 580,000 people, more than half of whom are children, and resulted in 4 million people facing food insecurity.

In a signal of support for the U.N. mission to Haiti and the Kenyan police, Thomas-Greenfield will visit the police force’s living complex and meet Conille, members of the transitional presidential council and U.N. and civil society representatives.

Haiti asked for an international force to combat gangs in 2022, and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for months for a country to lead the force before the Kenyans came forward.

A second Kenyan contingent of 200 police officers landed in Haiti last week, following the first contingent of 200 officers last month. The multinational force will eventually total 2,500 personnel from Kenya, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Jamaica. They will be deployed in phases at a cost of some $600 million a year, according to the U.N. Security Council.

The U.S. has provided over $300 million to the force, which Thomas-Greenfield helped establish through a U.N. resolution, the official said, adding that the ambassador played a “central role” in securing international pledges of funding, equipment, and logistical support.

The Kenyan police will train the Haitian national police for joint security operations that have not yet begun, the official said.

___

Follow AP coverage of Haiti at https://apnews.com/hub/haiti

United States News

FILE - Hunter Biden arrives at federal court, June 3, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. Hunter Biden has dr...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden drops lawsuit against Fox News over explicit images featured in streaming series

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Biden has dropped a lawsuit accusing Fox News of illegally publishing explicit images of him as part of a streaming series. An attorney for the president’s son filed a voluntary dismissal notice on Sunday in federal court in New York City, three weeks after the lawsuit was filed. It wasn’t […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Nashville-area GOP House race and Senate primaries top Tennessee’s primary ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A first-term Tennessee congressman backed by former President Donald Trump will face a Republican challenger who calls the lawmaker ineffective, a contest that is among the top races in the state’s August primary election. The primary will also cement who will be the Democratic contender in the fall matchup for the […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

One teen is killed and eight others are wounded in shooting at Milwaukee park party, police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was killed and eight other teenagers were wounded early Monday in a shooting at a Milwaukee park where dozens of young people had gathered for a party, police said. Officers and first responders found the girl dead and eight other shooting victims at Dineen Park on the city’s west […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Secret Service director says Trump assassination attempt was biggest agency ‘failure’ in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the Secret Service says the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump was the agency’s “most significant operational failure” in decades. Director Kimberly Cheatle told lawmakers Monday during a congressional hearing: “On July 13, we failed.” Cheatle says she takes full responsibility for the agency’s missteps related to the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US investigating some Jeep and Ram vehicles after getting complaints of abrupt engine stalling

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that some Ram pickup trucks and Jeep Wagoneer SUVs can lose power, shift into park and apply the emergency brake. The probe announced Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 150,000 vehicles made by Stellantis from the 2022 model year. All have […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US-Russian journalist convicted in a rapid, secret trial, court records show

A Russian court has convicted Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, of spreading false information about the Russian army and sentenced her to 6½ years in prison after a secret trial, court records and officials said Monday. The conviction in the city of Kazan came on Friday, the […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

US ambassador visits Haiti to meet new leaders and Kenyan police helping to curb gang violence