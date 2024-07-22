Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Power mostly restored across metro Phoenix morning after storms rolled through

Jul 22, 2024, 5:55 AM | Updated: 6:56 am

People in the Valley are without power after weekend outages...

Power was mostly restored across metro Phoenix on July 22, 2024. (National Weather Service photo)

(National Weather Service photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Power was largely restored around metro Phoenix on Monday morning after storms knocked out electricity for thousands of customers the night before.

However, around 200 people went without power between 67th and 59th avenues as well as Cholla Street to Olive Avenue early Monday morning, according to the Salt River Project. SRP estimated the power to return around 7 a.m.

The storms started rolling in around 3 p.m. Sunday with winds up to 50 mph, temporarily grounding flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The activity temporarily knocked out power for thousands of SRP and Arizona Public Service customers.

The weather issues came from a strong complex of thunderstorms that formed over the Mogollon Rim, according to Matt Salerno with the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s storms dropped rain across the Phoenix area, mostly north of Interstate 10. The heaviest activity was in the north and northeast Valley, which had spots with more than an inch of rain.

No precipitation was measured at Sky Harbor Airport, which the NWS uses for Phoenix’s official records.

What’s next in the Valley’s weather forecast?

“For today, we’re looking at not as widespread thunderstorm activity,” Salerno told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

The best shot for strong thunderstorms will be mainly west of the Phoenix metro near Wickenburg, he added.

“However, there could be a few isolated thunderstorms that do try to make it into the metro area, Phoenix area this evening,” Salerno said.

Rain chances will linger throughout the week, Salerno said.

“We’re just gonna continue to see daily thunderstorm chances through this week like 20-30% each day this week all the way through Friday,” Salerno said. “Hopefully, one of those days, the Valley will get some decent rainfall.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Power mostly restored across metro Phoenix morning after storms rolled through