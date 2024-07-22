Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Romero, Circle fires threatening land near Kearny in rural Arizona

Jul 22, 2024, 7:57 AM

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

PHOENIX — Crews are working to contain two large fires fires threatening farm land in rural Arizona near Kearny, officials said on Monday.

The two fires are the Romero Fire and the Circle Fire.

The bigger of the two, the Romero Fire, is burning 13 miles southwest of Kearny. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management mapped it at 7,000 acres as of Sunday evening.

On the other hand, the Circle Fire has grown to 2,800 acres about 14 miles south of Kearny by Sunday evening and was at 10% containment.

The two fires were discovered on Friday. Their causes aren’t not yet known, authorities said.

Romero, Circle fires blaze north of the Valley

Because of fire danger, the 3C Ranch near Barkerville Road was under “SET” evacuation status on Sunday. This status alerts residents in the area of significant danger and warns them to be ready to evacuate if necessary. The status is still in effect as of Monday morning.

 

Motorists were warned of road closures in the area.

Drivers should expect roadblocks throughout the area, and since Freeman Road is closed, they’ll have to find alternate routes. Authorities also asked the public to avoid the area of the fire, including Barkerville and Willow Springs Roads.

Hikers should also know the Arizona Trail is closed between Oracle and Kearny due to the twin blazes. Nature lovers who wanted to make that trek will have to plan other routes.

Both fires are just north of where the state’s largest fire of the year, the Freeman Fire, was burning.

The lightning-caused Freeman Fire burned 32,568 acres but is now fully contained.

Romero, Circle fires threatening land near Kearny in rural Arizona