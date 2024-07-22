Romero, Circle fires threatening land near Kearny in rural Arizona

PHOENIX — Crews are working to contain two large fires fires threatening farm land in rural Arizona near Kearny, officials said on Monday.

The two fires are the Romero Fire and the Circle Fire.

The bigger of the two, the Romero Fire, is burning 13 miles southwest of Kearny. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management mapped it at 7,000 acres as of Sunday evening.

On the other hand, the Circle Fire has grown to 2,800 acres about 14 miles south of Kearny by Sunday evening and was at 10% containment.

Evening update for July 21, 2024 🔥 #RomeroFire: 7,000 acres, 30% Containment

🔥 #CircleFire: 2,800 acres, 10% Containment Before the storms rolled in, aircraft resources were busy supporting both fires for the majority of the day. A helicopter was used for recon and mapping… pic.twitter.com/SErMku589y — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) July 22, 2024

The two fires were discovered on Friday. Their causes aren’t not yet known, authorities said.

Romero, Circle fires blaze north of the Valley

Because of fire danger, the 3C Ranch near Barkerville Road was under “SET” evacuation status on Sunday. This status alerts residents in the area of significant danger and warns them to be ready to evacuate if necessary. The status is still in effect as of Monday morning.

#CircleFire Update: July 21, 2024

Full release at https://t.co/oPshwe6Ir1

Acres: 2,800

Containment: 0%

Location: 14 miles south of Kearny Summary: The fire was discovered Friday, July 19, 2024 with an unknown cause. When it is safe to do so, an investigation will be… pic.twitter.com/qGz1Doe0iy — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) July 21, 2024

Motorists were warned of road closures in the area.

Drivers should expect roadblocks throughout the area, and since Freeman Road is closed, they’ll have to find alternate routes. Authorities also asked the public to avoid the area of the fire, including Barkerville and Willow Springs Roads.

Hikers should also know the Arizona Trail is closed between Oracle and Kearny due to the twin blazes. Nature lovers who wanted to make that trek will have to plan other routes.

Both fires are just north of where the state’s largest fire of the year, the Freeman Fire, was burning.

The lightning-caused Freeman Fire burned 32,568 acres but is now fully contained.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.