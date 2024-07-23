PHOENIX – Crews are making good progress controlling two wildfires in rural Arizona near Kearny, officials said Tuesday.

The Romero Fire and Circle Fire have both stabilized in recent days, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

The Romero Fire consumed 7,000 acres about 13 miles southwest of Kearny, and firefighters have achieved 40% containment.

Meanwhile, Circle Fire containment was up to 35% after burning 2,800 acres about 14 miles south of Kearny.

The fires were discovered on Friday. Officials said Tuesday they were sparked by lightning.

Road closures for Romero and Circle fires lifted

With the threat diminished, the “SET” evacuation status for 3C Ranch near Barkerville Road was lifted.

All road closures in the area also have been lifted. However, the public should still take care not to interfere with firefighters who are still traveling to and from the fire sites.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Trail remains closed to hikers between Oracle and Kearny.

The Romero and Circle fires are located to the north of where the Freeman Fire became the state’s largest wildfire of the year.

The lightning-caused Freeman Fire burned 32,568 acres earlier this month but is now fully contained.

