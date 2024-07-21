PHOENIX — President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection after his first term as commander in chief ends in January 2025.

Biden steps aside in the wake of a growing number of Democratic lawmakers and representatives calling for him to make way for another candidate.

A poor debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump on June 27 and declining mental acuity were among primary concerns for Democrats and citizens across the United States.

In Biden’s statement released via X, he reflected on his nearly four years in office and thanked the American people for their support and active role in many of his administration’s acts. He said that he will address the nation later in the week to provide more details on his decision.

Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee at the Democratic National Convention, which will be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Top Arizona politicians react

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) was among the first in the state to release a statement regarding the news that reshapes the 2024 presidential race.

The U.S. Senate hopeful thanked Biden for his service as a senator, vice president to Barack Obama and president. He specifically referenced Biden’s work to cut costs of prescription drugs and his creation of more than 350,000 jobs in Arizona.

“He again put our country first today, as he has throughout his tenure as a public servant,” Gallego said in a press release.

Gallego then shifted focus to the Senate race and said abortion rights, the prices of everyday goods, veteran care and more is at stake.

“That’s why I will spend the next 107 days laser-focused on defeating Kari Lake and her dangerous plans to ban abortion, endanger our seniors’ Medicare, and hurt Arizona families.”

My statement on President Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/hi1s6A1zzk — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 21, 2024

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) also reacted to Biden’s sudden withdrawal.

She called the 46th U.S. president “the embodiment of a public servant” in a statement released on X.

“Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy,” Hobbs said in a press release. “His decision today is a clear reflection of these qualities and his commitment to putting the American people first.”

Hobbs then said she looks forward to finishing out the state’s partnership with the Biden administration and knows the nation’s “democracy will be strengthened” with the selection of a new Democratic nominee.

As President, he has delivered for the United States and for Arizona. Our state is benefitting from once-in-a-lifetime investments that are creating thousands of good-paying jobs for Arizonans and accelerating our economy, all while rebuilding our infrastructure and reviving… — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) July 21, 2024

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) endorsed Harris on X as the prevailing name on the Democratic presidential ticket.

Before Biden officially threw in the towel on a second term, Kelly was mentioned as an option to replace the 81-year-old president. The New York Times reported that several Democratic donors have been promoting the former Navy pilot and astronaut.

I couldn’t be more confident that Vice President @KamalaHarris is the right person to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country into the future. She has my support for the nomination, and Gabby and I will do everything we can to elect her President of the United States. 🇺🇸 — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 21, 2024

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Arizona) joined the Biden well-wishes party.

He was among those calling for Biden to end his reelection bid.

Stanton later publicly endorsed Harris on X, emphasizing the 2024 race will be “a prosecutor versus a convicted felon,” if it ends up being Harris against former President Donald Trump.

“He will go down in history as one of the most effective chief executives of the modern era,” Stanton said on X. “I will forever be proud of what we have been able to deliver for Arizona.”

Today, as he always has, President Biden put the future of our country first. He will go down in history as one of the most effective chief executives of the modern era. I will forever be proud of what we have been able to deliver for Arizona. pic.twitter.com/PCBlk0fefC — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) July 21, 2024

Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano released a statement on behalf of the Arizona Democratic Party.

“President Biden has fought to make the lives of working families better, and we thank him for his incredible service,” Bejarano said on X.

The Biden-Harris Administration has been one of the most successful in the history of our country— from rebuilding our economy to protecting our fundamental freedoms. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/peZlyiePfG pic.twitter.com/bBMbO6RWFB — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) July 21, 2024

The Arizona Republican Party officially entered the conversation with a statement from Chair Gina Swoboda.

“The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris administration have failed the American people on every level,” Swoboda said in a press release. “Regardless of who Democrats ‘select’ for the top of their ticket they will lose.”

🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT 🚨 The Biden-Harris administration’s failures are undeniable. Sky-high prices, an open border, and unchecked fentanyl are crippling America. Endorsing Kamala Harris is a desperate move by Democrats. Read our full statement below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CsMsDfIsqT — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) July 21, 2024

U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, wife to Senator Kelly, shared her thoughts on Biden’s decision and the resulting endorsement of Harris.

“We all owe President Joe Biden a debt of gratitude for his steady leadership when our country needed it most,” Giffords said in a press release. “His accomplishments will save lives for years to come. I am proud of my friend.”

She went on to endorse Harris as the Democratic nominee on X, saying “Mark and I will do everything we can” to secure her election if she is indeed on the party’s presidential ticket.

We all owe President @JoeBiden a debt of gratitude for his steady leadership when our country needed it most. I will be forever grateful for his personal friendship to me as I was recovering. He was by my side when I returned to cast my first vote following the shooting, and I… — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) July 21, 2024

Attorney General Kris Mayes relayed her gratitude to President Biden and expressed her support of Harris on the Democratic ticket in November.

“(Biden’s) lifetime of public service — and especially his presidency — will have a deep and lasting impact on our country and our planet,” Mayes said on X. “I stand ready to help move America forward and am honored to support Vice President Kamala Harris as our Presidential nominee.”

I want to thank President @JoeBiden for his dedicated service to our nation. From guiding us out of the pandemic, to revitalizing our economy and for supporting freedom and democracy at home and abroad. 1/3 — Kris Mayes (@krismayes) July 21, 2024

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva chimed in with high remarks of Biden’s presidency, after being the second House Democrat to publicly ask the current commander in chief to step aside on July 3.

“(Biden) has been and continues to be responsible for more progress than any modern American president. We are deeply indebted to him for his life of public service. Thank you, President Biden,” Grijalva said on X.

.@POTUS will be remembered as one of the most consequential presidents in our history. His legacy will forever be one that helped save the US from fascism, led our nation out of the pandemic, crafted an economic recovery plan that prioritized working families, and led the… pic.twitter.com/THR2mXk070 — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) July 21, 2024

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes attempted to calm the fears of Arizonans worried about election integrity as a result of Biden’s decision to exit the presidential race.

“To those expecting chaos from this announcement, the Secretary of State governs by a set of rules and laws to ensure the proper administration of elections,” Fontes said in a press release. “The strength of our democracy lies in its ability to adapt and respond, and we are committed to govern with confidence.”

Statement on President Biden’s withdrawal pic.twitter.com/Dq0ey4p6cA — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) July 21, 2024

