Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Kelly endorses Harris for Democratic ticket, Arizona reacts to Biden withdrawing from 2024 race

Jul 21, 2024, 1:59 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection after his first term as commander in chief ends in January 2025.

Biden steps aside in the wake of a growing number of Democratic lawmakers and representatives calling for him to make way for another candidate.

A poor debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump on June 27 and declining mental acuity were among primary concerns for Democrats and citizens across the United States.

RELATED STORIES

In Biden’s statement released via X, he reflected on his nearly four years in office and thanked the American people for their support and active role in many of his administration’s acts. He said that he will address the nation later in the week to provide more details on his decision.

Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee at the Democratic National Convention, which will be held Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Top Arizona politicians react

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) was among the first in the state to release a statement regarding the news that reshapes the 2024 presidential race.

The U.S. Senate hopeful thanked Biden for his service as a senator, vice president to Barack Obama and president. He specifically referenced Biden’s work to cut costs of prescription drugs and his creation of more than 350,000 jobs in Arizona.

“He again put our country first today, as he has throughout his tenure as a public servant,” Gallego said in a press release.

Gallego then shifted focus to the Senate race and said abortion rights, the prices of everyday goods, veteran care and more is at stake.

“That’s why I will spend the next 107 days laser-focused on defeating Kari Lake and her dangerous plans to ban abortion, endanger our seniors’ Medicare, and hurt Arizona families.”

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-Arizona) also reacted to Biden’s sudden withdrawal.

She called the 46th U.S. president “the embodiment of a public servant” in a statement released on X.

“Throughout his career, he has led with integrity, selflessness, and unparalleled empathy,” Hobbs said in a press release. “His decision today is a clear reflection of these qualities and his commitment to putting the American people first.”

Hobbs then said she looks forward to finishing out the state’s partnership with the Biden administration and knows the nation’s “democracy will be strengthened” with the selection of a new Democratic nominee.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) endorsed Harris on X as the prevailing name on the Democratic presidential ticket.

Before Biden officially threw in the towel on a second term, Kelly was mentioned as an option to replace the 81-year-old president. The New York Times reported that several Democratic donors have been promoting the former Navy pilot and astronaut.

U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Arizona) joined the Biden well-wishes party.

He was among those calling for Biden to end his reelection bid.

Stanton later publicly endorsed Harris on X, emphasizing the 2024 race will be “a prosecutor versus a convicted felon,” if it ends up being Harris against former President Donald Trump.

“He will go down in history as one of the most effective chief executives of the modern era,” Stanton said on X. “I will forever be proud of what we have been able to deliver for Arizona.”

Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano released a statement on behalf of the Arizona Democratic Party.

“President Biden has fought to make the lives of working families better, and we thank him for his incredible service,” Bejarano said on X.

The Arizona Republican Party officially entered the conversation with a statement from Chair Gina Swoboda.

“The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris administration have failed the American people on every level,” Swoboda said in a press release. “Regardless of who Democrats ‘select’ for the top of their ticket they will lose.”

U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, wife to Senator Kelly, shared her thoughts on Biden’s decision and the resulting endorsement of Harris.

“We all owe President Joe Biden a debt of gratitude for his steady leadership when our country needed it most,” Giffords said in a press release. “His accomplishments will save lives for years to come. I am proud of my friend.”

She went on to endorse Harris as the Democratic nominee on X, saying “Mark and I will do everything we can” to secure her election if she is indeed on the party’s presidential ticket.

Attorney General Kris Mayes relayed her gratitude to President Biden and expressed her support of Harris on the Democratic ticket in November.

“(Biden’s) lifetime of public service — and especially his presidency — will have a deep and lasting impact on our country and our planet,” Mayes said on X. “I stand ready to help move America forward and am honored to support Vice President Kamala Harris as our Presidential nominee.”

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva chimed in with high remarks of Biden’s presidency, after being the second House Democrat to publicly ask the current commander in chief to step aside on July 3.

“(Biden) has been and continues to be responsible for more progress than any modern American president. We are deeply indebted to him for his life of public service. Thank you, President Biden,” Grijalva said on X.

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes attempted to calm the fears of Arizonans worried about election integrity as a result of Biden’s decision to exit the presidential race.

“To those expecting chaos from this announcement, the Secretary of State governs by a set of rules and laws to ensure the proper administration of elections,” Fontes said in a press release. “The strength of our democracy lies in its ability to adapt and respond, and we are committed to govern with confidence.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Attorney General Kris Mayes speaking to crowd...

Payne Moses

Arizona AG Kris Mayes sues Cummins, FCA for false clean emission claims of truck engines

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against Cummins, Inc. and FCA US, LLC on Thursday for allegedly scamming Arizonans on advertised clean emission vehicles.

27 minutes ago

A storm that blew in on Sunday forced a ground stop at Sky Harbor Airport. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

Ground stop issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport due to thunderstorms

A ground stop was issued at Sky Harbor Airport around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after thunderstorms hit, impacting flights out of the Valley.

1 hour ago

A five-mile stretch of SR-88 will be closed for flooding repairs. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

Contractor approved for project to restore limited access to State Route 88

ADOT announced Friday an approved contract for a project that aims to restore limited access to a five-mile stretch of State Route 88 damaged by flooding.

1 hour ago

Detours on southbound I-17 are expected this week near Bumble Bee Road. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

Overnight detours to begin Monday on southbound I-17 at Bumble Bee Road

Drivers traveling south on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City should plan for overnight detours beginning Monday, ADOT said.

2 hours ago

Migrants in sitting close to each other in Mexico asylum...

Associated Press

Behind Biden’s asylum halt: Migrants must say if they fear deportation, not wait to be asked

Posters inside a complex of giant, white tents tell migrants in English, Spanish, Mandarin and Hindi they should tell an officer if they fear being deported and “your claim will be heard.”

8 hours ago

Rendering of Papago Golf House designed by Wespac Construction Inc....

Payne Moses

Construction begins on Papago Golf House, will serve many public golf organizations

Construction for the Papago Golf House is now underway, as the groundbreaking was announced by the project manager on Thursday.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Kelly endorses Harris for Democratic ticket, Arizona reacts to Biden withdrawing from 2024 race