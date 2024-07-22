PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly three-car collision that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital on Saturday.

Officers responded to a crash near the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road shortly after 9 p.m. and found three injured adults, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

After emergency services arrived, the drivers of two separate vehicles were both taken to a hospital.

One of the drivers was died after being taken to a hospital. He was identified later as 52-year-old Amer Ibrahim.

Another one of the drivers was hospitalized in critical condition.

A third adult was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

How did the fatal collision occur?

Investigators suggested that a vehicle heading westbound on Bethany Home Road and another vehicle turning onto Bethany Home Road from 19th Avenue crashed into each other.

The two vehicles were then pushed into oncoming traffic, which resulted in the collision with a third vehicle that was headed eastbound on Bethany Home Road.

Ibrahim was driving the third vehicle.

Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors, according to the initial investigation.

The investigation remains active.

