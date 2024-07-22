Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating 3-car crash that killed man in Phoenix

Jul 21, 2024, 8:00 PM | Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 11:44 am

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly three-car collision that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital on Saturday.

Officers responded to a crash near the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road shortly after 9 p.m. and found three injured adults, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

After emergency services arrived, the drivers of two separate vehicles were both taken to a hospital.

RELATED STORIES

One of the drivers was died after being taken to a hospital. He was identified later as 52-year-old Amer Ibrahim.

Another one of the drivers was hospitalized in critical condition.

A third adult was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

How did the fatal collision occur?

Investigators suggested that a vehicle heading westbound on Bethany Home Road and another vehicle turning onto Bethany Home Road from 19th Avenue crashed into each other.

The two vehicles were then pushed into oncoming traffic, which resulted in the collision with a third vehicle that was headed eastbound on Bethany Home Road.

Ibrahim was driving the third vehicle.

Impairment and speed are not believed to be factors, according to the initial investigation.

The investigation remains active.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Leading Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Arizona voters...

Serena O'Sullivan

Border could be hardest issue for VP Kamala Harris to win Arizona voters on, Valley political expert says

Vice President Kamala Harris is now in the spotlight as the leading Democratic candidate ahead of the general election in November.

21 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris prepares to swear in Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, with wife Gabrielle G...

Kevin Stone

Does Arizona US Sen. Mark Kelly have chance to be running mate for Kamala Harris?

With Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly on track to move to the top of the Democratic ticket, could Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly be her running mate?

54 minutes ago

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes answers questions in Phoenix after winning his election in...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Sec. Adrian Fontes explains how Joe Biden’s withdrawal affects state elections

How will Joe Biden's withdrawal affect Arizona elections? "We'll be OK with that," Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said Monday.

3 hours ago

(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management)...

KTAR.com

Romero, Circle fires threatening land near Kearny in rural Arizona

Crews are working toward containment on two large fires threatening farm land in rural Arizona near Kearny, officials said Sunday.

4 hours ago

People in the Valley are without power after weekend outages...

KTAR.com

Power mostly restored across metro Phoenix morning after storms rolled through

Over 200 people in the Valley went without power early Monday morning, according to the Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service.

6 hours ago

Hemisphere GNSS Inc agreed to settle false claims allegations...

Payne Moses

Arizona GPS company agrees to pay $2.6M to settle false claims allegations

Hemisphere GNSS Inc., an Arizona satellite GPS manufacturer, agreed to pay $2.6M to settle false claims allegations.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Police investigating 3-car crash that killed man in Phoenix