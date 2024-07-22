Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

etta restaurant in Scottsdale to close temporarily after sale

Jul 22, 2024, 4:25 AM

etta, the restaurant in Scottsdale, will close temporarily for renovations after being acquired by ...

etta, the restaurant in Scottsdale, will close temporarily for renovations after being acquired by RDM Hospitality. (Adler Public Relations)

(Adler Public Relations)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX —etta, the Italian-inspired neighborhood restaurant in Scottsdale Quarter, is temporarily closing for renovations beginning Monday.

The eatery will reopen under new ownership in September, but still keep the same name.

The restaurant near Scottsdale Road and Greenway-Hayden Loop will be open for lunch and dinner each day and offer brunch on the weekends.

Why is etta being renovated?

“We think there’s a real void in the North Scottsdale market for a more immersive and vibrant dining experience,” Chief Operating Officer of RDM Hospitality George Martin said in a press release. “We’re planning a transformative overhaul focused on four main areas – leadership changes, design and aesthetic updates, revamping the menu and strategic partnerships. We can’t wait for guests to see how we are reinventing an already great concept to bring something new and different to the North Scottsdale crowd.”

The renovations will see the addition of more TVs in the main bar for sports fans, while the main dining room will feature live DJ performances each night and a separate bar.

Updated lighting, added greenery and a new private dining room are other pieces of the renovation plan.

RELATED STORIES

What will be offered on etta’s new menu?

etta will be rebranded as a “re-imagined neighborhood, Modern-Italian vibe dining concept,” and offer a new menu featuring American and Italian bites.

Executive chef Todd Mark Miller will oversee the kitchen. The founding executive chef of STK will continue to incorporate etta’s wood-fired hearth and JOSPER oven into the restaurant’s new recipes.

“The revamped menu will be a blend of homestyle, authentic Italian dishes like your grandmother would have made with a modern twist, along with more high-end entrees including a selection of steaks finished in the JOSPER,” Miller said in a release. “Everything we offer will be made fresh in-house using the finest ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. We’re also planning some fun, interactive dishes finished table-side that are sure to wow guests.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Hemisphere GNNS logo...

Payne Moses

Arizona GPS company agrees to pay $2.6M to settle false claims allegations

Hemisphere GNSS Inc., an Arizona-based satellite GPS manufacturer, agreed to pay $2.6 million in order to settle allegations it gave false information in application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

17 minutes ago

Judge serving justice in court...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man convicted of assaulting officer, human smuggling south of Tucson

A 55-year-old Phoenix man was convicted of crimes related to the assault of a federal officer and human smuggling last week.

38 minutes ago

Interior of Picklemall, at the Arizona Mills shopping mall in Tempe, which is closing down....

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Picklemall exec opens up about abrupt closing of 16-court facility in Tempe

Less than a year after opening in the Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe, a pickleball concept is closing its doors.

48 minutes ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Police investigating 3-car crash that killed man in north Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly three-car collision that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

9 hours ago

Attorney General Kris Mayes speaking to crowd...

Payne Moses

Arizona AG Kris Mayes sues Cummins, FCA for false clean emission claims of truck engines

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit against Cummins, Inc. and FCA US, LLC on Thursday for allegedly scamming Arizonans on advertised clean emission vehicles.

12 hours ago

A storm that blew in on Sunday forced a ground stop at Sky Harbor Airport. (ADOT photo)...

KTAR.com

Weather system leaves thousands of Valley residents without power, grounds flights

Parts of the Valley received a spattering of rain, dust and wind on Sunday, leaving thousands without power and flights grounded.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

etta restaurant in Scottsdale to close temporarily after sale