etta restaurant in Scottsdale to close temporarily after sale

PHOENIX —etta, the Italian-inspired neighborhood restaurant in Scottsdale Quarter, is temporarily closing for renovations beginning Monday.

The eatery will reopen under new ownership in September, but still keep the same name.

The restaurant near Scottsdale Road and Greenway-Hayden Loop will be open for lunch and dinner each day and offer brunch on the weekends.

Why is etta being renovated?

“We think there’s a real void in the North Scottsdale market for a more immersive and vibrant dining experience,” Chief Operating Officer of RDM Hospitality George Martin said in a press release. “We’re planning a transformative overhaul focused on four main areas – leadership changes, design and aesthetic updates, revamping the menu and strategic partnerships. We can’t wait for guests to see how we are reinventing an already great concept to bring something new and different to the North Scottsdale crowd.”

The renovations will see the addition of more TVs in the main bar for sports fans, while the main dining room will feature live DJ performances each night and a separate bar.

Updated lighting, added greenery and a new private dining room are other pieces of the renovation plan.

What will be offered on etta’s new menu?

etta will be rebranded as a “re-imagined neighborhood, Modern-Italian vibe dining concept,” and offer a new menu featuring American and Italian bites.

Executive chef Todd Mark Miller will oversee the kitchen. The founding executive chef of STK will continue to incorporate etta’s wood-fired hearth and JOSPER oven into the restaurant’s new recipes.

“The revamped menu will be a blend of homestyle, authentic Italian dishes like your grandmother would have made with a modern twist, along with more high-end entrees including a selection of steaks finished in the JOSPER,” Miller said in a release. “Everything we offer will be made fresh in-house using the finest ingredients, sourced locally whenever possible. We’re also planning some fun, interactive dishes finished table-side that are sure to wow guests.”

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.