ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man convicted of assaulting officer, human smuggling south of Tucson

Jul 22, 2024, 4:15 AM

Judge serving justice in court...

A 55-year-old Phoenix man was recently convicted of counts of assaulting a federal officer and human smuggling. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 55-year-old Phoenix man was convicted of assaulting a federal officer and human smuggling last week, authorities announced Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona pronounced Michael Leroy Witt guilty after a three-day trial in a Tucson court.

The presiding jury convicted Witt of assault on a federal officer causing bodily injury, conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit and transportation of illegal aliens for profit. It was also discovered that the defendant had placed the smuggled aliens in life-threatening danger.

The incident occurred on Feb. 20, 2023 near Sonoita, located in Santa Cruz County about 52 miles southeast of Tucson.

A U.S. border patrol agent stopped Witt with suspicion that there were undocumented aliens in his vehicle.

Witt attempted to drive past the agent and ignored the agent’s command he turn off his car. The agent reached his hand into the driver’s side window in attempt to turn off the car engine when Witt hit the gas pedal, leaving the agent hanging from the window.

Though the sudden acceleration dragged the agent into an oncoming lane of traffic, he was able to turn off the car on the opposite side of the road.

The agent’s suspicions were confirmed, as he found two undocumented people in the car.

Witt’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8.

United States District Judge John C. Hindertaker oversaw Witt’s verdict and Customs and Border Protection’s United States Border Patrol handled the investigation.

