PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday an approved contract for a project that aims to restore limited access to a five-mile stretch of State Route 88 (Apache Trail).

The project is part of a $4 million plan by ADOT to restore an unpaved portion of the highway northeast of Apache Junction to be fit for four-wheel-drive vehicles as well as utility terrain vehicles.

Construction beginning later in July is focused on a portion of the highway near Fish Creek Hill, east of Tortilla Flat. It’s expected the construction will be completed by September.

The process will include removing boulders, cleaning and potentially replacing damaged drains, installing new signs and more.

Why has the stretch of SR-88 been closed?

The five-mile stretch has been closed since 2019 due to flooding between Fish Creek Hill Overlook and the Reavis Trailhead, which was worsened by runoff from scarring due to a wildfire.

It was previously a 6.7-mile stretch that was closed but a 1.7-mile stretch near Reavis Trailhead was reopened in 2022.

The area has been open to foot traffic such as hikers, but all public access will be prohibited during construction.

Additionally, ADOT is seeking federal funding to make the highway even more accessible and more resilient to other potential storms. Those upgrades are estimated to cost $33.7 million.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.