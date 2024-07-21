PHOENIX — Drivers traveling south on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City should plan for overnight detours beginning Monday, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced.

Closures will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with traffic being diverted at 8 p.m. each night with work expected to be completed Friday morning.

Southbound traffic will take the Bumble Bee Road exit south of Sunset Point and be confined to one lane before reconnecting with I-17 after about three-quarters of a mile. The speed limit along the detour route is 25 mph.

Northbound travelers will not have access to the Bumble Bee Road exit during the closure windows. Northbound I-17 will otherwise be unaffected.

Why is I-17 closing overnight near Bumble Bee Road?

The detours are required due to ongoing work to rebuild the southbound Bumble Bee Bridge, part of the I-17 Improvement Project.

ADOT said the 23-mile stretch between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will remain under construction until 2025.

Construction of new lanes across 15 miles between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City are expected to be opened by the end of 2024, and eight miles of flex lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point are expected to be completed in 2025.

When completed, the project is expected to help alleviate congestion and improve safety for drivers.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.