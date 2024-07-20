Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway reopen in Tempe after crash

Jul 20, 2024, 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm

PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were reopened in Tempe after a closure on Saturday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The closure was due to a crash at Scottsdale Road. ADOT announced the reopening about two hours after the closure.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes, as the late afternoon closure caused a decent pileup.

The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

