Westbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway reopen in Tempe after crash
Jul 20, 2024, 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm
PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were reopened in Tempe after a closure on Saturday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).
The closure was due to a crash at Scottsdale Road. ADOT announced the reopening about two hours after the closure.
Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes, as the late afternoon closure caused a decent pileup.
The eastbound lanes were unaffected.
