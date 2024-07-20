Close
Man in custody after 4 found dead in Brooklyn apartment attack, NYPD says

Jul 20, 2024, 12:23 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it has taken a man into custody in connection with the deaths of a grandmother, a mother and her two children in the family’s Brooklyn apartment.

Police said in a statement Saturday that officers responded to a report late Friday night of an assault, and found the oldest victim dead with multiple stab wounds. Police identified her as Fayzieva Mavlyuda, 56, and said she was the grandmother of the two youngest victims.

The NYPD did not specify the injuries of the other three victims found dead in the home: Maftuna Khakimova, 27, and her two children; Kamila Shavkatova, 5, and Timur Shavkatov, 4. Police identified the same Bensonhurst neighborhood home address for all four of the victims.

NYPD officials declined to detail who reported the attack or what relation they had to the family.

The name of the man in custody, aged 24, was not immediately released. Police said he was being investigated and processed, but he had not been arrested as of Saturday morning.

