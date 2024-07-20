PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle that happened around noon on Thursday.

At that time, police responded to the intersection of 52nd Avenue and McDowell Road and found a male motorcycle rider with serious injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The other vehicle involved in the collision stayed at the scene.

According to police, the motorcycle rider, whom they did not identify, was traveling westbound on McDowell Road when the other vehicle made a left turn in front of the motorcycle causing the crash.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

No charges had been announced as of Friday night and no additional details about the crash were released.

