Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jul 19, 2024, 2:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va.; Rep. Ro Khanna; D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of British Open golf tournament.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Manchin; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Johnson; Manchin; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Democratic strategist and fundraiser Lindy Li.

United States News

Associated Press

Alaska election officials to recalculate signatures for ranked vote repeal measure after court order

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge on Friday disqualified numerous booklets used to gather signatures for an initiative that aims to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system and gave elections officials a deadline to determine if the measure still had sufficient signatures to qualify for the November ballot. The decision by Superior Court […]

31 minutes ago

A supporter cheers during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee....

Associated Press

Republicans emerge from their convention thrilled with Trump and talking about a blowout victory

The Republicans who packed Milwaukee for the RNC this week expressed a collective confidence at levels not seen in decades.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man arrested, accused of making threats against Trump, Vance on social media

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of making threats against former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. JD Vance and their families on social media was arrested on Friday, police said. The Jupiter Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Michael W. Wiseman on charges of written threats to kill. He […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. Bide...

Associated Press

Biden pushes party unity as he resists calls to step aside, says he’ll return to campaign next week

A growing chorus of Democrats called for Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, despite insisting he’s ready to return to the campaign trail.

3 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Repres...

Associated Press

Judge turns down ex-Rep. George Santos’ request to nix some charges ahead of fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos on Friday lost a bid to get rid of part of the criminal case against him as he heads toward trial on charges that include defrauding campaign donors. U.S. District Joanna Seybert turned down Santos’ request to dismiss charges of aggravated identity theft and theft of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

A judge adds 11 years to the sentence for a man in a Chicago bomb plot

CHICAGO (AP) — A man convicted of plotting to blow up a Chicago bar will have to spend another 11 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly resentenced Adel Daoud to 27 years in prison on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported. U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman originally sentenced Daoud to 16 years in […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows