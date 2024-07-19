Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A judge adds 11 years to the sentence for a man in a Chicago bomb plot

Jul 19, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A man convicted of plotting to blow up a Chicago bar will have to spend another 11 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly resentenced Adel Daoud to 27 years in prison on Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman originally sentenced Daoud to 16 years in prison in 2019 but a federal appellate court threw that sentence out in 2020, saying the punishment wasn’t tough enough, and ordered him resentenced.

Daoud, of suburban Hilldale, was arrested in an FBI sting in September 2012 after pushing a button on a remote he believed would set off a car bomb outside the Cactus Bar & Grill.

Daoud said he wanted to kill at least 100 people, according to government court filings. He was 18 years old at the time.

Daoud entered an Alford plea, a legal maneuver in which a defendant maintains innocence but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him if he were to go to trial. He also entered Alford pleas to charges that he solicited the killing of an FBI agent who participated in the sting and that he attacked a person with whom he was incarcerated with a shank fashioned from a toothbrush after the person drew a picture of the prophet Muhammad.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Daoud represented himself at the resentencing on Friday but online court records indicate attorney Quinn Michaelis is representing him. Michaelis didn’t immediately respond to an email early Friday evening from The Associated Press seeking comment on the resentencing.

The AP called Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, where the Chicago Tribune reported Daoud is being held, in an attempt to reach him and offer him an opportunity to comment, but the phone there rang unanswered.

United States News

Associated Press

Alaska election officials to recalculate signatures for ranked vote repeal measure after court order

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge on Friday disqualified numerous booklets used to gather signatures for an initiative that aims to repeal Alaska’s ranked choice voting system and gave elections officials a deadline to determine if the measure still had sufficient signatures to qualify for the November ballot. The decision by Superior Court […]

33 minutes ago

A supporter cheers during the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee....

Associated Press

Republicans emerge from their convention thrilled with Trump and talking about a blowout victory

The Republicans who packed Milwaukee for the RNC this week expressed a collective confidence at levels not seen in decades.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida man arrested, accused of making threats against Trump, Vance on social media

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of making threats against former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. JD Vance and their families on social media was arrested on Friday, police said. The Jupiter Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Michael W. Wiseman on charges of written threats to kill. He […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. Bide...

Associated Press

Biden pushes party unity as he resists calls to step aside, says he’ll return to campaign next week

A growing chorus of Democrats called for Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid, despite insisting he’s ready to return to the campaign trail.

3 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the Capitol after being expelled from the House of Repres...

Associated Press

Judge turns down ex-Rep. George Santos’ request to nix some charges ahead of fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos on Friday lost a bid to get rid of part of the criminal case against him as he heads toward trial on charges that include defrauding campaign donors. U.S. District Joanna Seybert turned down Santos’ request to dismiss charges of aggravated identity theft and theft of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit filed over Alabama law that blocks more people with felony convictions from voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A voting rights group says a new Alabama law that expanded the list of felonies that cause a person to lose their right to vote is “out of step” with what is happening in most of the nation on voting rights for formerly incarcerated people. The Campaign Legal Center filed the […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

A judge adds 11 years to the sentence for a man in a Chicago bomb plot