PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed near Lake Montezuma due to a crash, authorities said Friday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash occurred at milepost 294 at approximately 2:23 p.m.

*CLOSURE* I-17 northbound is closed near Lake Montezuma due to a crash at milepost 294. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. THere is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/Ra3y3okn6Y — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 19, 2024

Motorists should take an alternative route if they are driving in the area.

ADOT provided no estimated time of the lanes reopening. The southbound lanes were unaffected.

