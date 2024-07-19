Close
Northbound I-17 closed due to vehicle crash near Lake Montezuma

Jul 19, 2024, 2:50 PM

A vehicle crash at milepost 294 closed the northbound I17 near Lake Montezuma. (ADOT Photo)

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed near Lake Montezuma due to a crash, authorities said Friday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash occurred at milepost 294 at approximately 2:23 p.m.

Motorists should take an alternative route if they are driving in the area.

ADOT provided no estimated time of the lanes reopening. The southbound lanes were unaffected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting "TRAFFIC" to 620620.

