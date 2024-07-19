Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man who sexually abused minor sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

Jul 19, 2024, 3:30 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 235 months in prison for sexually abusing a minor in 2021, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.

Roy Samuel Paredes, 64, molested a young girl on Tohono O’odham Nation land in Sells, about 65 miles west of Tucson.

Paredes pleaded guilty in November 2023, according to the release.

The sentencing includes a lifetime of supervised release.

The Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department worked with the FBI on the investigation.

