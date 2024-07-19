Arizona man who sexually abused minor sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison
Jul 19, 2024, 3:30 PM
(Pexels photo)
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 235 months in prison for sexually abusing a minor in 2021, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.
Roy Samuel Paredes, 64, molested a young girl on Tohono O’odham Nation land in Sells, about 65 miles west of Tucson.
Paredes pleaded guilty in November 2023, according to the release.
The sentencing includes a lifetime of supervised release.
The Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department worked with the FBI on the investigation.
