PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 235 months in prison for sexually abusing a minor in 2021, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.

Roy Samuel Paredes, 64, molested a young girl on Tohono O’odham Nation land in Sells, about 65 miles west of Tucson.

Paredes pleaded guilty in November 2023, according to the release.

The sentencing includes a lifetime of supervised release.

The Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department worked with the FBI on the investigation.

