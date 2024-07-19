Close
3 out-of-town hikers rescued from Camelback Mountain during excessive heat

Jul 19, 2024, 2:00 PM

Rescue crews responded to Camelback Mountain in Phoenix after three hikers called for help on July 19, 2024.

PHOENIX – Three out-of-town hikers were rescued from Camelback Mountain on Friday after succumbing to the extreme Phoenix heat.

The three adults sought help after they were overcome by heat and ran out of water on their way down the Echo Canyon Trail, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The hikers got started at 5:30 a.m. Friday and called 911 around 11:15 a.m.

Rescue crew members made their way up the trail to contact the hikers and provide hydration. Two of the hikers continued down with assistances, while a third was airlifted to the bottom by a Phoenix Police Firebird helicopter.

“All three hikers were medically evaluated and refused further treatment and transport to the hospital. All crews are safely off the mountain,” Capt. Rob McDade said in a media advisory.

The Echo Canyon Trailhead is located near McDonald Drive and Tatum Boulevard, on the northwest edge of the landmark Camelback Mountain.

Excessive heat warning was active when hikers were rescued

The trail was officially closed during the rescue, but not before the hike started, because an excessive heat warning was in effect.

The National Weather Service previously issued an excessive heat warning to run from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Per city of Phoenix policy, the Echo Canyon and Cholla trails at Camelback Mountain and all Piestewa Peak trails are closed from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. during excessive heat warnings.

How hot was it in Phoenix on Friday?

The morning low temperature in Phoenix was 92 degrees, and the mercury reached triple digits by 9 a.m. The high was expected to be around 115 degrees.

NWS meteorologists issue excessive heat warnings to alert the public about extremely dangerous heat conditions.

People who have to spend time outdoors during periods of excessive heat should stay hydrated, apply sunscreen to exposed skin, wear loose-fit clothing and take frequent breaks in the shade, according to experts.

A 10-year-old boy died earlier this month after hiking in triple-digit heat at South Mountain in Phoenix.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

