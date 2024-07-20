Arizona man sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for trafficking drugs across border
Jul 19, 2024, 8:00 PM
(Pixabay photo)
PHOENIX — A man from Tucson was sentenced to 33 months in prison for delivering drugs across the border, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.
Reynaldo Parra-Villagrana, 27, brought 878.8 grams of pure methamphetamine to an undercover officer in the parking lot of a sporting goods store in May 2019, according to a release.
Parra-Villagrana represented a Mexico-based drug supplier when delivering the drugs, authorities said.
The undercover officer was one piece of a yearslong investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, which worked through prosecution with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force Tucson and a Tucson attorney.
The sentencing includes five subsequent years of supervised release.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.