PHOENIX — A man from Tucson was sentenced to 33 months in prison for delivering drugs across the border, the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Friday.

Reynaldo Parra-Villagrana, 27, brought 878.8 grams of pure methamphetamine to an undercover officer in the parking lot of a sporting goods store in May 2019, according to a release.

Parra-Villagrana represented a Mexico-based drug supplier when delivering the drugs, authorities said.

The undercover officer was one piece of a yearslong investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, which worked through prosecution with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force Tucson and a Tucson attorney.

The sentencing includes five subsequent years of supervised release.

