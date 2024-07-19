PHOENIX – A child was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a drowning incident in Scottsdale, authorities said.

Officers responded to a residence near 68th Street and McDowell Road around 9:35 a.m., according to the Scottsdale Police Department. They were told the child wasn’t breathing.

The Scottsdale Fire Department arrived and took the child to a hospital.

According to ABC15, the patient is a 7-year-old boy and was in critical condition.

No other details were made available.

The investigation is ongoing. Residents can expect to see law enforcement vehicles in the area for several hours, police said.

