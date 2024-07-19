Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers need to know about freeway closures this weekend

Jul 19, 2024, 10:22 AM

Crews set concrete girders over Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in June...

Crews set concrete girders over Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in June 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Drivers should be prepared for multiple freeway restrictions across metro Phoenix this weekend, including three full closures.

Work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project tops the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for July 19-22.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed all the way from US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe to the I-17 split past Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Broadway Road will be shut down near I-10 in a related closure.

In addition, the westbound I-10 on-ramps from Elliot Road to 32nd Street and the westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

Also in the area, the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road and westbound on-ramp at 32nd Street will close for several weeks starting Friday night.

RELATED STORIES

To bypass the I-10 closure on the way from the East Valley to Phoenix, motorists can take the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway or eastbound US 60 to the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway and westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Another alternate route is the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, which connects the Chandler/Ahwatukee area to I-10 in west Phoenix while avoiding the Broadway Curve and downtown Phoenix.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is an ongoing operation to remake 11 miles of Interstate 10. The goal is to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

Where are the other metro Phoenix freeway closures this weekend?

One of the other weekend closures is set for a stretch of 3-plus miles on the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe. The highway will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to US 60 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement marking, ADOT said.

Motorists should consider using McClintock Drive or Dobson Road to bypass the closed portion of Loop 101.

Another project will impact northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale. The freeway will be closed from Raintree Drive to Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Shea Boulevard and Cactus Road will be closed as part of the work.

Restrictions will slow motorists on I-17 in north Phoenix

Lastly, a pavement improvement project will delay traffic in north Phoenix. Southbound I-17 will be reduced to one lane from State Route 74/Carefree Highway to Dixileta Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 also will be off-limits over the weekend, while the ramp from SR 74 to southbound I-17 will close overnight Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

ADOT said drivers should avoid detouring onto streets designed for local traffic east of I-17.

All times are subject to change.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of a swimming pool. A child hospitalized after a Scottsdale drowning incident on July 1...

KTAR.com

Child rushed to hospital after drowning incident in Scottsdale

A child was rushed to the hospital Friday morning after a drowning incident in Scottsdale, authorities said.

1 hour ago

A boy is seen playing in a splash pad at Riverview Park in Mesa on June 5, 2024. An excessive heat ...

Kevin Stone

Excessive heat warning issued for metro Phoenix as temperatures rise

With temperatures on the rise, authorities have issued an excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix.

5 hours ago

Passengers walk at Victoria train station in London amid reports of a global technology outage affe...

KTAR.com

Global technology outage impacts metro Phoenix emergency services, travel

Metro Phoenix emergency services and travel systems were impacted by a global technology outage early Friday.

6 hours ago

Electricity lines...

Bailey Leasure

SRP reaches deal with Aypa Power on new energy project in Mesa

SRP and Aypa Power have reached an agreement to provide a new energy storage system to Mesa, which is expected to be completed by 2026.

9 hours ago

Center Court Pickleball Club, an indoor pickleball court, is set to open a new location in Glendale...

Bailey Leasure

Center Court Pickleball Club set to open new location in Glendale

Center Court Pickleball Club is set to open its new indoor Pickleball location in Glendale this September.

9 hours ago

Arkansas man was sentenced to 14 years, Arizona prosecutors say...

KTAR.com

Arkansas man lands in prison after traveling to Phoenix intending to have sex with minor

An Arkansas man was sentenced to prison last week due to trying to have sex with a minor from Phoenix, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Here’s what metro Phoenix drivers need to know about freeway closures this weekend