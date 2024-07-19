PHOENIX – Drivers should be prepared for multiple freeway restrictions across metro Phoenix this weekend, including three full closures.

Work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project tops the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for July 19-22.

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed all the way from US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe to the I-17 split past Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Broadway Road will be shut down near I-10 in a related closure.

In addition, the westbound I-10 on-ramps from Elliot Road to 32nd Street and the westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will close starting at 8 p.m. Friday.

🚧 I-10 westbound closed between US 60 and I-17.

🚧 Loop 101 Price southbound closed between Loop 202 Red Mountain and US 60.

🚧 Loop 101 Pima northbound closed between Raintree and Frank Lloyd Wright. Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory full details: https://t.co/5SJFJWJcoq pic.twitter.com/MWhjeaDx5I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 19, 2024

Also in the area, the westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road and westbound on-ramp at 32nd Street will close for several weeks starting Friday night.

To bypass the I-10 closure on the way from the East Valley to Phoenix, motorists can take the eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway or eastbound US 60 to the northbound Loop 101 Price Freeway and westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.

Another alternate route is the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, which connects the Chandler/Ahwatukee area to I-10 in west Phoenix while avoiding the Broadway Curve and downtown Phoenix.

The $775 million Broadway Curve Improvement Project is an ongoing operation to remake 11 miles of Interstate 10. The goal is to reduce travel times during peak hours, improve airport access, support transit options and prepare the region for future growth.

Where are the other metro Phoenix freeway closures this weekend?

One of the other weekend closures is set for a stretch of 3-plus miles on the southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway in Tempe. The highway will be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to US 60 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement marking, ADOT said.

Motorists should consider using McClintock Drive or Dobson Road to bypass the closed portion of Loop 101.

Another project will impact northbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale. The freeway will be closed from Raintree Drive to Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

The northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Shea Boulevard and Cactus Road will be closed as part of the work.

Restrictions will slow motorists on I-17 in north Phoenix

Lastly, a pavement improvement project will delay traffic in north Phoenix. Southbound I-17 will be reduced to one lane from State Route 74/Carefree Highway to Dixileta Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 also will be off-limits over the weekend, while the ramp from SR 74 to southbound I-17 will close overnight Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

ADOT said drivers should avoid detouring onto streets designed for local traffic east of I-17.

All times are subject to change.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.